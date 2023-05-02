Longtime Shades Mountain Baptist worship pastor retires

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Michael Adler, the worship pastor at Shades Mountain Baptist Church of 22 years, in the sanctuary of the church. Adler retired from his role on March 5.

For 22 years, Michael Adler didn’t stop moving.

Between raising his four boys, operating The Barn at Shady Lane and serving as the worship pastor at Shades Mountain Baptist Church, it’s been a busy life for Adler.

And while Adler admits he isn’t the type to sit still, his schedule is a little more free these days. Adler recently stepped away from full-time ministry at the church.

“It’s been a gift to be a part of this place,” he said.

The church has provided a healthy environment, supported his vision and created content that Adler said “leveraged every gift that came across our platform,” and the goal was to make a joyful noise about the gospel.

“This was a place that really supported that mission,” Adler said.

Shades Mountain’s music teams have led worship in Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Germany and Turkey, Adler said.

“We’ve just taken this sound and these ideas around the globe,” Adler said. “This isn’t about one person. … I took very seriously the privilege of having very gifted people around me.”

Leading worship allowed Adler to not only highlight others, but draw worshipers into the presence of God.

“When the light turns on in a worship environment, it’s an uncanny sense that all of this is about someone bigger than any of us,” Adler said.

Former Shades Mountain pastor Danny Wood worked with Adler for over two decades and said Adler “made him a better worshiper.”

“We had the opportunity to do workshops together on worship leadership,” Wood said. “His teaching was as beneficial for me as for the attendees. In our 22 years together in worship planning, hearing his heart, listening to him explain his reasoning for a particular song and its worship elements, all gave me a deeper understanding and appreciation for worship.”

In addition to leading members and guests in worship, Wood and Adler shared life together, Wood said.

“Whenever you share alike in the joys and struggles of life and you see how another believer navigates the rocky roads, you have a greater appreciation for him,” Wood said. “I had a ringside seat watching Michael live out his faith in Christ, wrestle with ups and downs and challenges and yet always stayed strong in his faith and his walk. It spoke volumes to me and strengthened my own faith.”

Wood described Adler as the greatest worship pastor he has ever known.

“He has a sensitive heart for God and a passion for worship. He is the best at carrying the congregation to God’s throne every Sunday,” Wood said.

Adler has been singing since he was a young boy, learning from his grandparents, who came to the U.S. from Switzerland to work with the Salvation Army in 1927. Adler’s grandfather was the first bivocational minister he knew.

Growing up in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Adler’s parents led their youth group around the country to sing and even recorded an album together. When he was 19 years old, Adler was hired by Truth in Mobile, bringing him to Alabama.

“God had a way of expanding my vision very quickly,” Adler said.

Adler sang on Christian television, including on Oral Roberts Television Ministry, where he met his wife, Linda.

“Many of our friends came from that era of really creative ways to share the gospel through media and through TV,” Adler said.

Shades Mountain was the second church Adler came to that was transitioning from a 24-year worship minister, the first being a church in San Antonio. Upon his arrival, he succeeded longtime worship pastor Aubrey Edwards.

Over the years, Adler has seen the tools of worship change. While the gospel hasn’t changed, the tools used to reach others has, he said. Still, he’s encouraged his team to not chase the pendulum too much. They’ve never tried to be on the cutting edge, but to “be a voice for this generation,” he said.

Adler said his favorite Sunday was always the previous Sunday and that his career has been a pretty wonderful place to make a living.

Letting go of being a professional artist in order to invest in others has been “so rewarding,” Adler said.

While he’s no longer in full-time ministry, Adler said he doesn’t think he and his wife are done. They will continue to host weddings at The Barn at Shady Lane. Even though he has retired from full-time work, the “itch” to serve is still there.

The family plans to make Shades Mountain home. Adler said he is trying to be quiet and rest [and to] clear the air a while before jumping into something else.

As hard as it might be, Adler said he’s going to stop moving and keep his switch “off” for a while.

