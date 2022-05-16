Lyon Blueberry Farm opening soon

Lyon Blueberry Farm, located near Chelsea in the Four Mile community is planning to open to the public around June 8.

In addition to blueberries, this year tomatoes will also be available.

Address: 1700 County Road 56, Wilsonville, 35186 (In the Four Mile community)

1700 County Road 56, Wilsonville, 35186 (In the Four Mile community) Hours: Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices: Berries, $15 per gallon; Tomatoes, $15 for a 4-quart basket and cups $7. (Available in late June)

Berries, $15 per gallon; Tomatoes, $15 for a 4-quart basket and cups $7. (Available in late June) Phone: 205-864-5701

Picking buckets with paper bag liners are provided for use and the bag is yours to keep. Visitors may be a blanket for a picnic on the property. Lyon Blueberry Farm is active farm so keep an eye on small children.

Updates on the Facebook page and website.