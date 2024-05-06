Megan's Foundation opens spring grant cycle

× Expand Wallace State recently received a $5,000 grant from the Megan Montgomery Foundation.

Megan’s Foundation is currently accepting grant applications for Healthy Relationship Education/Programs from qualifying schools, nonprofits and colleges.

Education leaders choose which evidence-based programs they will use and who will deliver those programs. There are dozens of turn-key programs available across the U.S. and some schools design their own. Megan’s Foundation will offer assistance in the grant application and will share best practices from other grantees.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation, a public 501c(3) foundation, has awarded a total of $134,000 to nonprofits and schools for healthy relationship education in its first two years.

Some of the grantees have included Gadsden State, Wallace State University in Hanceville, Samford University, UAB Student Wellness Services, HICA, Alabama State University in Montgomery, Marion Military Institute in Marion and many others.Each school provides personalized programs designed for the culture of their own studentbody.

Those interested can fill out an application at megansfoundation.org