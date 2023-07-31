North Shelby Baptist to host Back to School bash

North Shelby Baptist Church will be hosting a community wide Back To School Bash featuring Touch-A-Truck.

The event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and will be held in the back parking lot of the church at 4100 Belcher Drive.

Vehicles that will be onsite include: fire and rescue trucks, Shelby County Sheriff's Office Patrol Car, ATF Rapid Response Truck, WBRC Storm Tracker, COP Patrol Car, farming and construction vehicles/equipment, a bucket truck, new and restored show cars and trucks, a Harley Davidson Road Glide, tow truck, garbage trucks, and a U.S. Marshall Mobile Command Post.

There will be an inflatable obstacle course and slide, a trackless train, and more.

Food Trucks scheduled to be at the event include HawgTide BBQ, GG'S food truck and Moonpie'z Shaved Ice & Sweet Treats.

The playground will be open with tables and chairs on the outside for guests to eat.

For more information, visit facebook.com/NorthShelbyBaptist.