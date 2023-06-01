North Shelby Library to host Flag Day celebration

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media North Shelby Library The North Shelby Library on Cahaba Valley Road Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

The Cahaba-Coosa Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the Oak Mountain Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will present a new American flag to the North Shelby Library at 5521 Cahaba Valley Road in a Changing of the Colors ceremony on June 14 at 1 p.m.

The Changing of the Colors ceremony will be conducted by the Cahaba – Coosa Color Guard. This group is made up of Compatriots who will be properly uniformed as either Continental Soldiers or Militiamen, or attired as Revolutionary era clergymen.

“The North Shelby Library is honored to receive a new American flag from the DAR and the SAR,” said Director of Library Services, Kate Etheredge. “These chapters meet monthly at our library and have contributed many times to the enrichment of our patrons through donations and educational efforts and this ceremony, with the presentation of a new flag to fly at the library, is a wonderful continuation of those efforts.”

The public is invited to attend the ceremony and to enjoy cookies and lemonade inside the library afterward.