‘Perfectly made for a purpose’

Photo by Erin Nelson. Arianna Lott stamps a logo on boxes as she and other members of the Community Naturals candle company prepare candles May 30. Community Naturals offers adults with special needs a job and career training.

Community Naturals has a mission to make all people feel acknowledged and accepted in society, but even more so those who are often excluded for being different.

Mike and Kinisha Britton are the owners of Community Naturals, which was founded and created by Mike in 2016. The business, which is not-for-profit, sells natural soy candles, buttermilk soaps and natural soy wax melts made by those with special needs in the community. The money from the sales is used to pay the workers and to cover the costs associated with supplies and equipment for the business.

Mike designed and created the process for making their soaps and candles, handled the financial matters and created the website.

Kinisha assists with the special needs community team, which includes their daughter McKenzie Britton and several other community members.

“When we started, we wanted a simple name and a natural approach to those in the community and to build relationships with others with special needs,” Mike Britton said. “Through community, we’ve gathered friends organically along the way and built this over time.”

Many of the special needs team members are in their twenties and have become good friends. They are recent graduates of Vincent High School, Coosa Valley Academy and Oak Mountain Academy, Hope Christian School and Shelby County High School. Their disabilities range from cerebral palsy and Asperger’s syndrome to Cornelia de Lange syndrome, which McKenzie has, and other mental delays.

“The team is a small group they have cultivated over time and has been designed that way,” Kinisha said.

Each Tuesday, the team works together at the Brittons’ home workshop in Harpersville. Kinisha teaches several job skills to the group including following tasks, paying attention to detail and applying teamwork skills.

“Not only do they take pride in their work for the community, but these adult workers take pride in their own money,” Kinisha said. “Ownership is important in their life and working towards something because they are no different than any other person.”

Community Naturals products are available in stores along the U.S. 280 corridor, including Total Care 280 and King’s Home Collection. Purchases can also be made on their website.

In the future, as they learn more, the Brittons said they would consider working as mentors for others in the community who would like to seek guidance or information about missional communities and the work they do.

“I believe nothing stops their determination, and I’m able to equip them with a job and encourage them, “ Kinisha said. “They are perfectly made for the purpose and a mission God has made for them. I know we gather around candles and work, but it was commissioned by God for love and community.”

For more information about Community Natuarals, go to community-naturals.com.