Preschool students learn generosity through food drive

× Expand Untitled design - 1

Young children in Primrose schools across the country are making a difference in their communities by participating in the annual Caring and Giving Food Drive. Throughout the year in their classrooms and with families at home, Primrose children learn and practice positive character traits through real-life experiences like the Caring and Giving Food Drive, so they grow into kind, compassionate adults.

Local Primrose School locations are in Meadowbrook and Liberty Park.

Nearly three out of four (73%) parents of children ages five and younger believe some of the best learning opportunities can come from outside the classroom, and 75% said they want their children to learn the value of community service, according to a national study commissioned by Primrose Schools and conducted by OnePoll.

"Nurturing generosity in young children is an investment in the future of our society,” said Jo Kirchner, CEO, Primrose Schools. “At Primrose Schools, we believe even the youngest children can build character, ultimately making a great impact on their future happiness and success. Teaching children the value of giving without expectation, sharing and caring is a cornerstone of their early education."

Just in time for the season of giving each November, Primrose students join forces to collect nonperishable food donations for underserved children and families. Families of infants and toddlers are encouraged to bring in canned goods, while older children — preschool, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten — may do chores at home to earn the money to buy food items to donate. This helps them learn the joy of giving back firsthand as they practice compassion and generosity while developing math, planning and nutrition skills and making a real difference in their communities.

In 2022, Primrose schools collectively donated more than 350,000 nonperishable food items to food banks and shelters, surpassing 2021's total of 300,000.