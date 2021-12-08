Santa stops in Chelsea on Dec. 18

× Expand Staff photo. On Dec. 19, the afternoon following the Chelsea Christmas Parade and Santa Extravaganza, the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department will have three separate Santa routes running simultaneously around the city.

Following the Chelsea Christmas Parade on Dec. 18, the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department will be driving Santa around on the firetruck throughout the city. Here’s a look at the schedule of times and intersections. *here will be three separate routes running simultaneously and all times are approximate, pending emergencies.

Engine 31

2:30 Essex Drive & Cliff Road

2:40 Woodbury Drive & Forest Park Road

2:50 Woodbury Drive & Landale Drive

3:00 Forest Lakes Parkway & Forest Lakes Lane

3:10 Forest Lakes Lane & Forest Lakes Boulevard

3:20 Foothills Ledge & Foothills Parkway

3:30 Chesser Park Drive & Chesser Loop Road

3:40 Chesser Plantation Lane & Chesser Circle

4:00 Sydney Place

4:10 Hodgens Road & Shady Branch Circle

4:20 Chelsea Station Drive & Chelsea Station Circle (Clubhouse)

4:30 Brynleigh Drive & Brynhurst Drive

5:10 Branch Drive & Brook Circle

5:20 Highway 338 & Rich Drive

5:30 Highway 338 & Charob Lake Trail

5:40 Pin Oak Drive & Sassafras Circle

5:50 Sweet Gum Drive & Beech Circle

6:00 Twin Oaks Circle & Twin Oaks Way

Engine 32

2:30 Twelve Oaks in cul-de-sac

2:40 Shelby Forest Drive & Shelby Forest Trail

2:50 Shelby Forest Way & Shelby Forest Court

3:00 Woodbridge Trail & Woodbridge Drive

3:10 Grand Vista Way & Alta Vista Drive

3:20 El Camino Real & Caballo Circle

3:30 Highland Ridge Drive & Highland Ridge Lane

3:40 Willow Branch Lane & Willow Branch Circle

3:40 Sunset Lake Drive & Sunset Lake Circle

3:50 River Birch Road & Mimosa Circle

4:00 Windstone Parkway & Windstone Circle

4:10 Hunter Hills Drive & Hunter Hills Circle

4:20 Ashton Woods Drive & Woodcrest Circle

5:00 Baron Drive & Baron Lane

5:10 Emerald Lane & Emerald Park Drive

5:20 Lime Creek Lane & Lime Creek Way

5:30 Lime Creek Lane & Lime Creek Bend

5:40 Lime Creek Lane & Lime Creek Circle

5:50 Crossbrook Drive & Crossbrook Circle

Engine 33