Seth Mulder and Midnight Run to play Oct. 5-6 at Hoover Library Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre. Seth Mulder and Midnight Run.

The 2023-24 Hoover Library Theatre season kicks off Thursday and Friday, Oct. 5-6, with Seth Mulder and Midnight Run.

The band started in 2015 at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and is made up of five members who draw from influences that include bluegrass, country and rock and roll. It is led by Mulder, who sings and plays mandolin, but also includes Colton Powers on banjo and harmony vocals, Ben Watlington on guitar, Max Etling on bass and Max Silverstein on fiddle.

Their first studio album, “In Dreams I Go Back,” debuted on the Billboard charts at No. 7, and their singles “My, My, My,” “The Mountains Are Calling,” “Carolina Line” and “One More Night” spent multiple weeks on the Top 10 charts. “My, My, My” was named 2023 Song of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.

Shows at the Hoover Library Theatre are at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets cost $35 plus a $3 processing fee and are available at thelibrarytheatre.com, by phone at 205-444-7888 or at the Library Theatre box office Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.