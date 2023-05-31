Shelby County Chapter of Tuskegee Alumni Club updates

The Shelby County Chapter of Tuskegee Alumni Club recently participated in the end of season celebration party with a youth volleyball team from Greystone YMCA. The team was coached by Xavier Harris. The local Tuskegee Alumni Club provided breakfast for all players and Club President William Mathis was present during the presentation of awards to each player.

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Mathis Blue Vipers 2023 Volley Ball champs

Shelby County Chapter of Tuskegee Alumni Club Took Part in 2023 High School Scholarship Award Programs

On May 11, 2023 and May 16, 2023, the Shelby County, Alabama, Tuskegee Alumni Club took part in two different high school scholarship award nights at B.B. Comer Memorial High School in Sylacauga and at Chelsea High School. Club President William E. Mathis Lt. Col Air Force (Ret) presented a scholarship to Katie Ever Harris at B.B. Comer and Valaaja Woodruff at Chelsea. Both student will be attending Tuskegee University in Fall 2023. Harris will be playing softball for the university.

× Expand Photo courtesy of William Mathis Club President William E. Mathis presented a scholarship to Valaaja Woodruff at Chelsea High School. She will be attending Tuskegee University in Fall 2023.

--Submitted by William E. Mathis Lt. Col. Air Force (Ret), President Shelby County AL Tuskegee Alumni Club