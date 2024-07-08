Shelby County duo wins award at bowling tournament

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Gay Litton Stephen and Tyler Corlett won the Hal Kaminski Award at the Special Olympics Unified Bowling Tournament. Photo submitted by Gay Litton. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Gay Litton The Shelby County Special Olympics Unified Bowling Teams. Photo submitted by Gay Litton. Prev Next

Stephen and Tyler Corlett won the Hal Kaminski Award at the Special Olympics National Unified Bowling Tournament, winning for having the most pins above average by a doubles team.

The tournament was held in Las Vegas at the SouthPoint Bowling Plaza.

Four teams represented Shelby County at the event. Along with Stephen and Tyler Corlett, Judy Winslett, Kimberly Burks, Rusty Montgomery, Taylor Norris, Erica Watts, David Litton, Rus Goodwin, Taylor Lewis, Ben Goodwin, Wynn Davis, Chuck Davis, Allen DeVore, Sam Taylor and Wyman Freeman were in the tournament.

- Submitted by Gay Litton