Shelby County Veterans Service Officer receives ADVA Veterans Advocate Award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brandon Miller Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis and Shelby County Veterans Service Officer John Jones.

Shelby County Veterans Service Officer John Jones was presented with the 2021 ADVA Veterans Advocate Award on May 4 at the Shelby County Veterans Service Office in Columbiana.

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Kent Davis was present to give Jones his award.

Jones served with distinction in the U.S. Marine Corps for 20 years and has continued to serve his country and state with distinction through exceptional service as the Shelby County Veterans Service Officer. He served nearly 14,000 veterans and during Fiscal Year 2021 had approximately 2,217 personal contacts and filed 418 original compensation and 133 original pension applications.

He was instrumental in the relocation of the Shelby County office in July 2021, moving to a modern space that provides better accessibility for disabled veterans and better parking.

“He is an impeccable role model for what a Veterans Service Officer should exhibit in professional conduct, core values, and common courtesy when it comes to interacting with his staff, personnel within the district and department, county officials, and his community,” said District II Manager Rogers Wilson.