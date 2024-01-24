Spain Park Gridiron Club to hold dance for dads & daughters, moms and sons

× Expand Adobe Stock Photo Dad with daughter at home I love you, dad! Handsome young man is dancing at home with his little cute girl. Happy Father's Day!

The Spain Park Gridiron Club is putting on a dance for fathers and their daughters, as well as mothers and their sons in the school’s upper gym on Friday, Feb. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The dance is designed for elementary school-age children and will have a Candyland theme, with the gym decorated in such a way as to bring the board game to life, said Traci Frazer, the spirit coordinator for the Gridiron Club.

Light refreshments will be served, and there will be a photo area, Frazer said.

Tickets are $50 per family pairing, and all proceeds will go to help support the football program, she said. Tickets can be obtained at myschoolshares.com under Spain Park Athletics and Events.