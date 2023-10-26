Student from Indian Springs Village named Mississippi State University homecoming king

× Expand Photos of Ray and McKern courtesy of the students; photo of Hendricks from her LinkedIn page Cole Ray of Indian Springs Village is the 2023 homecoming king for Mississippi State University. Ryan McKern of Hoover, center, is a freshman maid on the MSU homecoming court, and Reagan Hendricks of Hoover, right, is a junior maid on the court.

A student from Indian Springs Village was voted Mississippi State University’s homecoming king this year, and two students from Hoover were selected to be in the 2023 homecoming court.

Cole Ray, a 2020 graduate of the Westminster School at Oak Mountain, was elected homecoming king. He is majoring in marketing, minoring in political science and wants to get into the political marketing world and work on campaigns, he said.

Ray is the social chairman and banner chairman for the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, speaker of the Senate for the Student Association and a part of the College of Business Ambassadors and Maroon VIP student greeter organization. He previously was sorority outreach chairman for his fraternity, was the mascot for the Hail State Spirit Squads last year and was involved with the New Maroon Camp (freshman orientation) and Freshman Navigators (mentorship) group.

Reagan Hendricks, a biomedical engineering major who graduated from Hoover High School in 2021, is one of two junior maids in Mississippi State’s homecoming court this year, and Ryan McKern, a biological sciences/pre-medicine major who graduated from Spain Park High School this past spring, is one of two freshman maids.

Hendricks recently completed an internship with Boston Scientific, working as a manufacturing engineering intern in urology and pelvic health in Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to her LinkedIn page. She said there that she has a passion for health care and a newfound interest in medical device manufacturing and hopes to contribute to the advancement of health care technologies and make a positive difference in the lives of patients worldwide.

McKern said she plans to pursue a career in the medical field and is thankful for how Spain Park helped prepare her college. She is proud to represent Spain Park and the city of Hoover in Mississippi State’s homecoming court, she said.

Ray, Hendricks, McKern and the rest of the court are scheduled to be presented formally during halftime of Mississippi State’s football game with the University of Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 4.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mississippi State University Mississippi State’s 2023 Homecoming Court includes, left to right, Freshman Maid Ryan McKern of Hoover; Sophomore Maid Reagan Felder of Madison, Mississippi; Junior Maid Reagan Hendricks of Hoover; Senior Maid BeBe Rayborn of Brandon, Mississippi; Miss MSU Ann Olivia Radicioni of Clinton, Mississippi; Homecoming Queen Carrington Davis of Columbus; Homecoming King Cole Ray of Indian Springs Village; Mr. MSU Matteo Mauro of Gulf Breeze, Florida; Senior Maid Rachel Carpenter of Corinth, Mississippi; Junior Maid Kellen Fairburn of Madison, Mississippi; Sophomore Maid Sadie Morris of Greenwood, Indiana; and Freshman Maid Katie Randall of Starkville, Mississippi.

This year’s homecoming queen at Mississippi State is Carrington Davis, a senior elementary education major from Columbus, Mississippi. This year’s Miss Mississippi State University is senior political science major Ann Olivia Radicioni of Clinton, Mississippi, and Mr. MSU is senior communication/public relations major Matteo Mauro of Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Additionally, each undergraduate class is represented by two maids:

SENIORS — Rachel Carpenter, a business administration and political science double major from Corinth, Mississippi, and BeBe Rayborn, a communication/public relations and philosophy/religion double major from Brandon, Mississippi.

JUNIORS — In addition to Hendricks, the other junior maid is Kellen Fairburn, a biological sciences/pre-medicine major from Madison, Mississippi.

SOPHOMORES — Reagan Felder, a psychology major from Madison, Mississippi, and Sadie Morris, a geosciences/broadcast meteorology major from Greenwood, Indiana.

FRESHMEN — In addition to McKern, the other freshman maid is Katie Randall, a biochemistry/pre-medicine major from Starkville, Mississippi.

For more on Mississippi State’s homecoming week activities, follow the MSU Student Association on Facebook @MSUStudentAssociation, as well as @MSU_SA on Twitter and Instagram. For more information on MSU gameday activities, visit hailstate.com/gameday.