Summit to host Bourbon on the Blvd.

The Summit Birmingham has announced an exclusive, one‐of‐a‐kind event that promises to be an unforgettable evening for bourbon enthusiasts and connoisseurs.

In a sensational partnership with Dread RiverDistilling Co., the events ill be held on Nov. 2 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Saks Plaza.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite and include:

A free tour and tastings at Dread River Distilling Co.

A Sleek Branded Shot Glass

A Bottle of Dread River's Adventure Enhancers

The event will also feature live music and food from The Summit's restaurants, specialty bourbon cocktails from Dread River and chocolates from Chocolata, along with premium cigars from Cutters Cigars and a wine tasting station with Finch Fine Wines.

This event is for adults aged 21 and over. For more information, visit thesummitbirmingham.com/event/bourbon‐on‐the‐boulevard.