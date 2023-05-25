Tablescapes event raises $70,000

× Expand Check presentation. (Left to right)Jim Medley, VP Development & Marketing of King’s Home; Ranea Breen, President KHSA; Lew Burdette, President of King’s Home; Stuart Newgard, Give Smart Technology; Carolyn Ramey, Event Planner, Cindy Evans, hospitality,Janie Dollar, parliamentarian.Photo courtesy of King’s Home Shelby Auxiliary

First Place decorators: Wendy Howell, Susie Gaston, Susan Latham, Bee Little

Title: Dressed in Spring

2nd place Decorators: Jeannine Williams, Kristy Miley, & Lynn Fisher

Title: Lunch at Wimbledon

3rd Place decorator: Rita Wood

Title: Hopping into Spring

The TableScapes event held by Shelby King's Home Auxiliary on April 20. The $70,000 from tables decorated, corporate sponsorships, silent auction and donations. This amount was the highest raised in several years.

The money will go to the home on campus for the women and children.

--Submitted by Janie Dollar