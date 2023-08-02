Walking with purpose, faith, great attitude

× Expand Photo courtesy of Denise Weaver. Residents in The Magnolias community of Brook Highland gathered for a walk around the neighborhood in honor of former neighbor Margaret Caudle in May.

“Love thy neighbor” is more than just a biblical concept, it is a way of life for residents in The Magnolias, a Brook Highland community that takes the phrase to new lengths.

On May 11, the community lost one of its most inspiring residents: Margaret Caudle, 88, who loved Jesus, Alabama football and walking. Caudle walked over 1,000 miles each year.

Caudle had been a resident of The Magnolias neighborhood since 1992 and was the first owner of the house she occupied with her husband. At the time of her passing, she did not have any close relatives or any living family.

Neighbor Denise Weaver knows just how special Caudle’s presence was in the community, because so many neighbors knew her and cared about her. During her many walks, Weaver said that neighbors waved and smiled at her along the way.

“Caudle set this personal goal to walk 1,000 miles each year and was determined to be as healthy as she could,” Weaver said. “Until she was 83 years old, Caudle walked five or six laps, six days a week, which totaled to around 1,200 miles a year. But, at 88, she only did one or two laps.”

Caudle walked year-round in all types of weather, except the rain. Weaver remembers Caudle’s knit Alabama hat during the cold winter months, and nothing stopped her from getting in her daily routine of laps.

The walking began shortly after Caudle retired. At times, she would also have other neighbors join her, but she would keep her own pace during the walks. Aside from her laps, Caudle was also a kind and caring neighbor, Weaver said. She recalled visits where Caudle performed her daily devotional, drank coffee, walked her laps and had another cup of coffee.

“Ms. Margaret brought a funky, witty and a healthy attitude to The Magnolias,” Weaver said. “And, she also had great faith — a really strong Christian woman.”

Since Caudle lived in this tight-knit community, she could easily step outside and ask someone to help her change a lightbulb, and they would with no hesitation. That kindness was often met with reciprocity — Caudle enjoyed making brownies for the neighbors who frequently helped her.

Therefore, Weaver, who is the secretary for the neighborhood association, said she had no hesitations when someone in the community mentioned to her the idea of a neighborhood walk in Caudle’s honor after her passing.

“The neighbors gathered and took a walk around the block for Ms. Margaret,” Weaver said. “We met at the mailbox. I made brownies and had bottles of water available for the residents. … There were around 50-55 people including adults, children on wagons and even dogs.”

Weaver misses the personal visits in the afternoon with Caudle and the ability to just go and see her. That kind of closeness can be a blessing for a neighborhood.

“We can notice each other, smile and care. While everybody might not have gone in and helped Ms. Margaret change a light bulb, we have to care about our neighbors. Know who lives on each side of you. Wave to your neighbors and get to know them,” Weaver said.