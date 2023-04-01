A natural, humble leader: Burts wins Finley Award for outstanding character

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Rayshod Burts, a senior at Spain Park High School and recipient of the 2023 Finley Award, stands beside a fire engine at the Hoover Fire Academy at Riverchase Career Connection Center on March 15.

Some people get appointed or elected to leadership positions, but others just lead because it’s part of who they are.

Rayshod Burts, an 18-year-old senior at Spain Park High School, is one of those leaders, according to a coach who nominated him for Spain Park’s Finley Award for outstanding character.

Burts, who was chosen from among 28 Spain Park seniors nominated to receive the prestigious award this year and was presented with it in a March 23 banquet at the Finley Center, was a natural leader for the school’s football team, one of his coaches wrote in a nomination letter.

“He was not designated the leader. He was not told to be the leader; he accepted the role innately by encouraging and showing others what right looks like,” the coach wrote.

Burts also exemplifies many other traits of Bob Finley, the late Berry High School coach for whom the character award is named, the coach wrote.

“Rayshod was never one to complain, even when times became arduous in our season. He never boasted or bragged about his accomplishments or capability,” the coach wrote. “Rayshod had what we in the coaching profession call a ‘lunch-pail mentality;’ he came to work every single day with a smile on his face, a great work ethic and a humble attitude.”

It takes a special person to be an offensive lineman in football because the main job is to protect others, the coach wrote. “It takes a selfless person to accomplish this task. Rayshod Burts was the selfless servant leader that every team needs and wants.”

Another coach, who worked with Burts both at Berry Middle School and Spain Park, said in a letter that Burts’s humility stood out.

“Rayshod was not too big to think he did not make mistakes,” the coach wrote. “When he does make a mistake, he owns up to it and also welcomes the critique so he can improve as a player and a person.”

Burts is the kind of player who really gets after opponents on the field but will help them up after the play is done, always showing respect to everyone, the coach said.

Burts is a two-sport athlete. He also wrestled for Spain Park and in February won the 285-pound 7A state title.

Matt Thompson, who coached Burts in both football and wrestling, said he had the chance to watch Burts grow as a player and person over the past six or so years and has seen him develop into one of the best at each sport.

“He just gets in there and goes to work and has all the intangibles — whatever it takes to be a good competitor,” Thompson said. “He’s going to work harder than anybody else, and he doesn’t ever complain.”

Burts also takes other people under his wing and encourages them, Thompson said.

“In wrestling, if another teammate loses, he’s going to be one of the ones who goes over there and picks ‘em up,” Thompson said.

A teacher at the Riverchase Career Connection Center, where Burts is involved in the Fire Science Academy, said in a letter that Burts is self-motivated and keeps up with his grades while being an accomplished athlete.

“He acts with generosity and compassion, and he is well respected by his peers and teachers,” the teacher wrote. “Rayshod comes by my classroom and speaks to me every day with a smile and a wave.”

Burts said it’s a blessing to receive the Finley Award and thanked everyone who has stood by him over the years, from God to his teachers, coaches, mother and other family members. He’s glad so many people have supported him and believed in him, he said.

“It feels awesome,” Burts said. “They believed in me, so I just kept working.”

He wants to become the best man he can be for his children and any other young people for whom he can be a mentor, he said. A few months back, one of his coaches asked him to have a talk with a young boy in the community who was having some struggles, so he did and has been checking in with the boy periodically, he said.

“It feels good to know you can help somebody,” Burts said.

Other winners of the Finley Award this year were K.J. Law, a senior at Hoover High, and Green Valley Elementary kindergarten teacher Jenny Smith.