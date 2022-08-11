SCBOE meets on first day of school

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Shelby County Board of Education Shelby County Board of Education

The Shelby County Board of Education held their regular August meeting, which happened to fall on the frist day of school.

Students with last names beginning with A-J attended on Aug. 11 and those with last names beginning with K-Z headed back Aug. 12. All students will attend together starting Aug. 15.

Superintendent Lewis Brooks said the first day of school got off to a good start.

“I started my day at Helena Middle School and have been to four middle schools so far,” Brooks said. “All the kids seem happy. The teachers and staff members appreciate us having a staggered start, which gives them the opportunity to create better relationships initially and helps students transition a little better.”

On Aug. 9, hundreds of Shelby County Schools employees attended Ignite, a back to school kickoff event for employees.

“I'm grateful for the planning committee who put together our Ignite institute day,” Brooks said. “I've gotten a lot of really positive comments, some saying it was the best one ever. Those things don't happen without a great team.”

The board approved changes to compensatory time for employees who work more than 40 hours in a work week to include verbiage that it must be pre-approved by an employee’s supervisor.

“We’ve encountered maintenance people accrue a fair amount of comp time and don't want to get into a situation,” said Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Joel Dixon. “You could find yourself where you're not able to operate. Taking comp time has to be cleared through the supervisor to allow us to continue to function as a system.”

Also approved was regular compensation for permanent and full-time employees who are summoned under subpoena or other legal requirement for job related reasons.

Other items approved during the meeting included: