Briarwood Christian hosts graduation

The 50th class graduated from Briarwood Christian School at a commencement ceremony on May 15, 2022.

Salutatorian Lacey Wesson and Valedictorian David Houston addressed the crowd before Rev. Westby Anderson (class of 2003) gave the commencement address.

The 144 graduates took the stage to receive their diplomas, presented by Superintendent Stephen Steiner and Principal Dr. Shawn Brower.

At the end of the service, the graduates exited the sanctuary and tossed their caps at the front of the church.