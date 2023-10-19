Briarwood Christian School names next upper school head

Briarwood Christian School Superintendent Gus Martin announced the next BCS upper school head on Oct. 16.

Bo Morrissey, who currently serves as the Assistant Head of Middle School at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, will begin his duties at BCS on Nov. 1.

Morrissey has over 18 years of educational leadership experience in both administrative and classroom capacities.

"I want to express my deep gratitude to Coach Bobby Kerley for serving as interim Upper School Head for these past six months," Martin said. "Coach Kerley is an exceptional educator and leader. I am confident he has paved the way for Bo to transition successfully into the school."

Morrissey shared the following comments that were in the press release distributed by the school:

“I am deeply humbled and incredibly excited for the opportunity to serve as Upper School Head for Briarwood Christian School. The mission, community and culture at Briarwood is evident as soon as you walk through the doors and I look forward to joining such an authentic and missional community. My family and I feel a joint sense of blessing and excitement as we join the Briarwood family.

It is evident that the staff and faculty at Briarwood lead with a high standard for Christ-centered education and development for the whole student and I feel lucky to be joining such an excellent team. We have been blessed with Coach Bobby Kearley's leadership as interim Upper School Head over the last six months and I look forward to leading alongside him as he returns to his duties as Principal of the Junior High division."