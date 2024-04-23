Chamber recognizes educators and students

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Shelby Chamber Academic Leaders of the Year

Educators and students from across the county were honored during a luncheon hosted by The Shelby County Chamber on April 17 at the Grande Hall in Columbiana.

The Chamber launched this recognition program to celebrate excellence in the teaching profession and to inform the community of the exceptional development. quality of instruction delivered throughout Shelby County.

All the nominees were recognized and the recipients received a one-time financial investment to assist their continuing development.

Elementary School Educators:

Elementary Educators of the Year

Lisa Carden of Shelby Elementary was named the Elementary School Educator of the Year.

Other nominees:

Sara Harris, Calera Elementary School

Brittany Brasher, Calera Intermediate School

Karen Epperson, Chelsea Park Elementary

Melody Baker, Coosa Valley Academy

Bonnie Maddox, Creek View Elementary

Kayla Mizell, Elvin Hill Elementary School

Mary Maines, Forest Oaks Elementary School

Dana Ling, Helena Elementary School

Holly Ritchey, Helena Intermediate School

Crystal Knezek, Inverness Elementary School

Teresa Borden, Montevallo Elementary School

Rebecca Newman, Mt Laurel Elementary School

Jill Vaughn, Oak Mountain Elementary School

Dana Furman, Oak Mountain Intermediate School

Leah Gott, Pelham Oaks Elementary School

Amanda Toxey, Pelham Ridge Elementary

Chelsea Shanks, Thompson Intermediate School

Ashley Waldrop, Vincent Elementary School

Laura Wright, Wilsonville Elementary School

Middle School Educators:

Middle School Educators

Brittany Bisch of Chelsea Middle School was named the Middle School Educator of the Year.

Other nominees:

Christopher Oravet, Calera Middle School

Patrick Small, Columbiana Middle School

Olivia Carroll, Helena Middle School

Peggy Huckabaa, Montevallo Middle School

Catherine Acton, Oak Mountain Middle School

Amy Moore, Pelham Park Middle School

Lakesha Fleming, Thompson Middle School

Michael Corey Williams, Vincent Middle School

High School Educators:

High School Educators

Two educators were selected and tied for the title of High School Educator of the Year: Anna McEntire of Calera High School and Joseph Alex Levinson of Thompson High School.

Other nominees:

Jennifer VanOekel, Chelsea High School

Shawn Baker, Coosa Valley Academy

Lindsey Rigdon, Helena High School

Rachel O’Connor, Montevallo High School

Taylor Korson, Oak Mountain High School

Frankie Stroud, Shelby County Career and Technical Education Center

Natasha Cooper, Shelby County High School

Marshall Thomas – Vincent High School

The students were recognized for their excellence in the classroom. A total of five recipients received a one-time financial investment to assist in their continuing development. Two recipients were selected for each category.

Academic Leader Students:

Academic Leaders of the Year

Two students received this award: Tucker Bremer of Helena High School and Marisol Alvarado Resendiz of Thompson High School.

Other nominees:

Caleb Chapman, Briarwood Christian School

Noah Carlisle, Calera High School

Elias Serrano, Chelsea High School

Trinity Thomas, Coosa Valley Academy

Allie Herring, Montevallo High School

Abigail Moore, Oak Mountain High School

Ian Chambers, Pelham High School

Jackson Fanchers, Shelby County Career and Technical Education Center

Katie McDonald, Shelby County High School

Chloey Carroll, Vincent High School

Career Pathway Students:

Career Pathway Students

Two students received this award: Jessica Joy Ferguson of Pelham High School and Preston Green of Vincent High School.

Luke Long of Briarwood Christian School was named the Future Leader of the Year

Other nominees: