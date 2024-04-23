Chamber recognizes educators and students

Photo courtesy of The Shelby Chamber
Academic Leaders of the Year
Educators and students from across the county were honored during a luncheon hosted by The Shelby County Chamber on April 17 at the Grande Hall in Columbiana.
The Chamber launched this recognition program to celebrate excellence in the teaching profession and to inform the community of the exceptional development. quality of instruction delivered throughout Shelby County.
All the nominees were recognized and the recipients received a one-time financial investment to assist their continuing development.
Elementary School Educators:
Photo courtesy of The Shelby Chamber
Elementary Educators of the Year
- Lisa Carden of Shelby Elementary was named the Elementary School Educator of the Year.
Other nominees:
- Sara Harris, Calera Elementary School
- Brittany Brasher, Calera Intermediate School
- Karen Epperson, Chelsea Park Elementary
- Melody Baker, Coosa Valley Academy
- Bonnie Maddox, Creek View Elementary
- Kayla Mizell, Elvin Hill Elementary School
- Mary Maines, Forest Oaks Elementary School
- Dana Ling, Helena Elementary School
- Holly Ritchey, Helena Intermediate School
- Crystal Knezek, Inverness Elementary School
- Teresa Borden, Montevallo Elementary School
- Rebecca Newman, Mt Laurel Elementary School
- Jill Vaughn, Oak Mountain Elementary School
- Dana Furman, Oak Mountain Intermediate School
- Leah Gott, Pelham Oaks Elementary School
- Amanda Toxey, Pelham Ridge Elementary
- Chelsea Shanks, Thompson Intermediate School
- Ashley Waldrop, Vincent Elementary School
- Laura Wright, Wilsonville Elementary School
Middle School Educators:
Photo courtesy of The Shelby Chamber
Middle School Educators
- Brittany Bisch of Chelsea Middle School was named the Middle School Educator of the Year.
Other nominees:
- Christopher Oravet, Calera Middle School
- Patrick Small, Columbiana Middle School
- Olivia Carroll, Helena Middle School
- Peggy Huckabaa, Montevallo Middle School
- Catherine Acton, Oak Mountain Middle School
- Amy Moore, Pelham Park Middle School
- Lakesha Fleming, Thompson Middle School
- Michael Corey Williams, Vincent Middle School
High School Educators:
Photo courtesy of The Shelby Chamber
High School Educators
- Two educators were selected and tied for the title of High School Educator of the Year: Anna McEntire of Calera High School and Joseph Alex Levinson of Thompson High School.
Other nominees:
- Jennifer VanOekel, Chelsea High School
- Shawn Baker, Coosa Valley Academy
- Lindsey Rigdon, Helena High School
- Rachel O’Connor, Montevallo High School
- Taylor Korson, Oak Mountain High School
- Frankie Stroud, Shelby County Career and Technical Education Center
- Natasha Cooper, Shelby County High School
- Marshall Thomas – Vincent High School
The students were recognized for their excellence in the classroom. A total of five recipients received a one-time financial investment to assist in their continuing development. Two recipients were selected for each category.
Academic Leader Students:
Photo courtesy of The Shelby Chamber
Academic Leaders of the Year
- Two students received this award: Tucker Bremer of Helena High School and Marisol Alvarado Resendiz of Thompson High School.
Other nominees:
- Caleb Chapman, Briarwood Christian School
- Noah Carlisle, Calera High School
- Elias Serrano, Chelsea High School
- Trinity Thomas, Coosa Valley Academy
- Allie Herring, Montevallo High School
- Abigail Moore, Oak Mountain High School
- Ian Chambers, Pelham High School
- Jackson Fanchers, Shelby County Career and Technical Education Center
- Katie McDonald, Shelby County High School
- Chloey Carroll, Vincent High School
Career Pathway Students:
Photo courtesy of The Shelby Chamber
Career Pathway Students
- Two students received this award: Jessica Joy Ferguson of Pelham High School and Preston Green of Vincent High School.
- Luke Long of Briarwood Christian School was named the Future Leader of the Year
Other nominees:
- Joshua Smith, Calera High School
- Kameron Yellock, Chelsea High School
- Brycen Wilson, Coosa Valley Academy
- Kayla Woods, Helena High School
- Emily Pennington, Montevallo High School
- Julius Lappalainen, Oak Mountain High School
- Jessica Joy Ferguson, Pelham High School
- Maggie Priborsky, Shelby County Career and Technical Education Center
- Dylan Phillips, Shelby County High School
- Jake Schniper, Thompson High School