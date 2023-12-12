Changes approved for Chelsea school attendance zone

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley.

The Shelby County Board of Education approved changes to the Chelsea school attendance zone during the Dec. 12 meeting.

“Approval of these two school attendance zone changes in the Chelsea school community makes the school zone boundaries more closely resemble the city boundaries of Westover and Chelsea so that students in both of these communities have the opportunity to attend in the Chelsea school zone,” said board president David Bobo.

However, in the designated areas impacted by this zone change, if parents desire for their students to remain enrolled in the school community they are currently attending, that option is still available to them.

The changes will extend the Chelsea school attendance zone boundary to the most eastern intersection of Westover Road (Old Hwy. 280) and Westover Circle and extend the Chelsea school attendance zone boundary to the intersection of Shelby County 49 and Shelby County 61.

Also during the meeting, a project was unanimously approved for an addition to the fieldhouse for Chelsea High School Football, which will expand the current visitor’s football locker room.

“In addition to currently providing the visiting football team with a place to dress during football season, this building also provides dressing space for the school’s soccer teams along with some public restrooms,” Bobo said.

Through the new construction, additional space will be added to include more dressing space for the athletic teams, plus an enclosed area for concessions, and expansion of the public restrooms.

Williford-Orman Construction Company was awarded the bid for the work for a total amount of $2.14 million and construction is scheduled to begin in early 2024 be completed before the new 2024-25 school year begins in August.

Molly Parks was named as Shelby County Schools' next Special Education Coordinator and Lynne Hanson was named as the new Payroll Supervisor.