Chelsea High SGA inducts 2024 Hall of Fame members

× Expand Photo courtesy of Colby Hess

Since the beginning, the Chelsea High School SGA has strived for their annual Hall of Fame Ceremony to be an evening to honor and recognise those who have played an integral part in shaping the school, community and its lasting culture.

“We, as a student government, firmly believe that commemorating individuals, past and present, for their service, outstanding achievement, and character will be an integral part in shaping the future of our city and its overall image,” said SGA President Madison Burton.

The word surrounding this year’s Hall of Fame event was legacy. The word was reflected under the leadership of SGA President Madison Burton and President Pro Tempore, Ava Morgan who were freshmen when the idea of the Hall of Fame first began. The word, perhaps most fittingly, described the people in the room and the inductees of the fourth class.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kolbe Hess 2023-24 Chelsea High School SGA

“There was a great combination of old Chelsea and new Chelsea, brought together by story after story of what makes this place special” said SGA Faculty Sponsor, Ryan Adams. “A legacy is not what you leave for people, a legacy is what you leave in people.”

On April 24 at Hargis Christian Camp, eight new members were welcomed into the 2024 Chelsea High School Hall of Fame.

VICKIE BAILEY

The Student Impact Inductee for this year was Vickie Bailey. Mrs. Bailey began her teaching career in 1977 at the YMCA. In 1979, she began teaching elementary school students and began working at Chelsea Park Elementary School at its opening in 2007. In 2019, Bailey was recognized as a top 16 finalist for Teacher of the Year for the state of Alabama before retiring in August 2020.

Porter Davis, the current treasurer of the Chelsea High School SGA, is a former student of Bailey and met her when he was in second grade.

“Part of the reason that Mrs. Bailey was such an amazing teacher is that she was teaching three different grades each year and developing and maintaining amazing relationships with every student,” Davis said. “Mrs. Bailey would arrange little service projects around Chelsea Park, where we would go around and pick up trash or do landscaping. She helped install a passion for service in every one of the students that she had the ability to teach. She also helped us explore our future career options. This was where I decided that the medical field was the place for me so that I could continue my passion for service that she sparked, all the way back in third grade.”

RICKY YATES

The Athletic inductee for this year was Rick “Ricky” Yates. He has been connected to Chelsea High school in one form or another for 50 years, first as a student, where he played running back for the Hornets football team.

His accolades include:

Playing on the varsity team all four years of high school

All-County, All-Conference, and Honorable Mention All-State team honors

A season average was nine yards per carry, with a total of 1,563 yards

Longest kickoff return of 101 yards

Longest punt return of 65 yards

Named Most Valuable Back

DAVID “HOOTIE” INGRAM

The Community Inductee for this year was David “Hootie” Ingram. He attended Chelsea High School and graduated in 1991. He then attended The University of Montevallo, University of Alabama, and UAB graduating with a business degree. He has worked with the UAB Department of Pediatrics since 1997 and is also a real estate agent serving the Chelsea area. Ingram has served as the commissioner of Chelsea Youth Club, a CBC Board member, city council member, announcer for the city’s local radio station KOOL 96.9 FM.

BRIAN BRUNSON

The Academic Inductee for this year was Brian Brunson. He was a valedictorian for the Class of 1998, a member of the varsity basketball team, and involved in the SGA and Beta Club. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Auburn University, his medical degree from the UAB School of Medicine in 2006, and performed his fellowship training in Gastroenterology at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is currently a gastroenterologist with GastroHealth of Alabama, and serves as the director of the Division of Gastroenterology at Grandview Medical Center. As a result of Brian’s hard work and success during his time at Chelsea High School, he now stands as the perfect example of what a strong, academic leader should mean to others in the Chelsea community.

CHERYL MILLER

The Faculty Inductee for this year was Cheryl Miller. She spent all 25 plus years of her public education career as a secondary science teacher at Chelsea, teaching everything from 6th grade science to AP Chemistry. Miller also served in countless faculty advisor roles over the years including prom committee, Miss Chelsea High School pageant, science club, SGA and science department head. After retiring from Chelsea High School, she taught a lab for pharmacy students at Samford University for 12 years. Miller is retired and enjoys enjoying spending time with her family.

RICHARD and SARAH CONKLE

The Heritage Inductees for this year were Richard and Sarah Conkle. Both graduated from Cedar Bluff High School in 1953. After their ‘school days’ he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, and later earned his teaching degree from Auburn University while she entered Alabama Polytechnic Institute to earn a teaching degree. They were both hired for the 1966-67 academic year at Chelsea High School and they founded ‘The Letter Club’ in their first year to serve CHS athletes. They taught at Chelsea High School and Chelsea Middle School for four decades.