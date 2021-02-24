Chelsea Park Elementary PTO uses fundraiser for students’ families

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Students arrive for the first day of school at Chelsea Park Elementary on Aug. 13.

January was a difficult month for several Chelsea Park Elementary students, as three of them lost a parent.

In an effort to help the families, the Chelsea Park Elementary PTO advertised their monthly popcorn and pajama day as a fundraiser with all the proceeds going to the families.

When all the money was counted, the total was $2670, giving each family $890.

When the PTO president and treasurer took the money to the bank to get it divided into large bills, a customer in the lobby overheard what they were doing and wanted to help. The woman said she wanted to withdraw $330 from her account and give to them, bringing the total to $3,000. Each family was given $1,000 by the Chelsea Park Elementary staff.