Chelsea Middle School student to perform at the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour

Brooke Silas

Brooke Silas, a member of the Chelsea Middle School Starlets Dance team, will represent Varsity Spirit in the 2022 Orlando Thanksgiving Tour at The Walt Disney World Resort on November 22-25.

Varsity Spirit is the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition

Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE).

Chelsea Middle School Starlets Dance Team attended UDA Camp at Auburn University on June 25, 2022 through June 28, 2022 where Brooke was selected as an All-American. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.

“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Orlando, FL,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders, dancers from across the country, and create memorable experiences at The Walt Disney World Resort parks.”

“I am very excited about being named All-American and looking forward to performing and meeting others who enjoy dance," Silas said.

The Varsity Spirit All-American program is celebrating more than 30 years of honoring camp standouts. For more information, visit orlando.varsity.com