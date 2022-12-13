CPES 3rd graders continue Christmas giving tradition

Chelsea Park Elementary third grade classes partnered with Safe House in Sylacauga to provide Christmas for seven families and 15 children.

"This was an awesome project and our parents showed out once again this year! What a blessing that we were able to be a blessing," said third grade teacher, Kari Sides, who organized the project. "This is the seventh year we have done this project instead of giving gifts to each other at Christmas time."

Together the classes were able to completely fulfill Christmas lists for the families and children. As a grade level, they went above and beyond to help make Christmas special for these families. They not only provided everything on each child’s list, but we also were able to include extra toys, diapers, and necessities as well that will go to other families served by Safe House.

"This was such a fun project for our students and it was truly a blessing to me to watch our students so excited about doing for someone else," said Sides. "We had fun sorting, organizing, bagging and preparing this for the 15 children. Some of our classes met at Wal-Mart to shop together. It was such a wonderful project."