Dr. Resia Brooks Chosen to Serve on the CLAS Board of Directors

The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) recently announced that Resia Brooks, Human Resources Coordinator of Shelby County Schools, will serve on the CLAS Board of Directors as the President of the Alabama Association of School Personnel Administrators (AASPA).

Brooks joins a distinguished group of educational leaders who are dedicated to advancing excellence in leadership and promoting positive change in Alabama schools.

Affiliate presidents play a vital role in CLAS by representing and advocating for the unique needs and interests of their affiliate organizations. These leaders bring their extensive knowledge and experience to the CLAS Board of Directors, ensuring that the collective voice of Alabama's educational leaders is heard and amplified.

In their role as a non-voting member of the CLAS Board of Directors, affiliate presidents provide valuable insights, perspective, and expertise to inform the boards discussions and decisions.

Dr. Vic Wilson, Executive Director for the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS), said he is honored to welcome Brooks as president of AASPA to the CLAS Board of Directors.

"The leadership of our affiliate presidents within their affiliate organization brings a unique perspective that will greatly benefit our collective efforts to support and empower educational leaders in Alabama," Wilson said. "We look forward to their valuable contributions and collaboration.