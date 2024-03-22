Forest Oaks Elementary SGA receives award from VFW

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stevi Sims

Representatives from VFW Post 1349 visited with the Forest Oaks Elementary SGA and awarded them a special letter of recognition and a picture from one of our Fall Kindness Project: Stockings for Soldiers.

FOES students collected items and were able to send 72 stockings to the VFW post for them to distribute to deployed soldiers and to veterans in our VA hospitals across the country. The students sent extra items to fill about 25 more stockings.

The VFW gifted the school with an enlarged framed photo of one of the companies who received the stockings. Several teachers have also received letters from soldiers thanking them for the stockings and goodies.

Principal Stevi Sims said the SGA loved being a part of this project and look forward to participating in years to come.

-Submitted by Stevi Sims, Forest Oaks Elementary