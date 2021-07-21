Full Moon BBQ providing Backpack Blessings

Full Moon BBQ is now accepting nominations for a child to receive a Backpack Blessing. The program, in its second year, is a state-wide initiative that provides food, supplies and hope to the children of Alabama through anonymous nominations.

This year, 50 recipients will be selected to receive a Backpack Blessing, valued at over $200 in time for the start of school in August. Each Under Armor backpack will be filled with a $25 Walmart gift card, a $25 Full Moon BBQ gift card, folders, paper, a coloring book, crayons, washable markers, pens, mechanical pencils, hand sanitizer and Full Moon BBQ items.

“We started Backpack Blessings during the COVID-19 pandemic last year and served a wide range of children across the state of Alabama,” states Joe Maluff, Co-Owner of Full Moon BBQ. “I have children of my own, and my heart immediately went out to the children and families of Alabama who were struggling with the sudden changes due to the pandemic. Our team at Full Moon BBQ knew there was a need that we could meet in the lives of students by providing a warm meal and a backpack filled with school supplies.”

To nominate a deserving child in the state of Alabama, complete the online entry form with detailed information explaining why your nominee is deserving of a Backpack Blessing. Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, July 28.

Submissions will stay anonymous by request and Full Moon BBQ will ship each backpack to the winner’s residence.

“We all know a family who is in need of something to lift their spirits,” states David Maluff, Co-Owner of Full Moon BBQ. “Seeing your child’s needs met can do just that. We are hoping these backpacks set the tone for each child’s upcoming school year. Not only will this backpack provide tools for success but most importantly, confidence. Every child should feel secure in who they are and know their needs are being met.”

For more information about the Fall 2021 Backpack Blessings initiative and Full Moon BBQ, visit www.fullmoonbbq.com or contact Krista Conlin at Krista@kcprojects.net.