Helping behind the scenes: Meet the PTO presidents for the 2023-24 school year

280 Living caught up with the parent-teacher organization presidents of the schools along the U.S. 280 corridor to learn a little about them and their plans for the upcoming school year.

Chelsea Park Elementary

Co-presidents: Ashley Spencer and Jennifer Kilgroe

Email: CPESPTO2@gmail.com

Children: Ashley Spencer: Lawson (second grade at CPES), Cale (ninth grade at Cornerstone Christian), Davis (2023 CHHS graduate) and two exchange students, Nele from Germany and Benz from Thailand, both in 11th grade at CHHS.

Jennifer Kilgroe: Emma Kilgroe (third grade)

How long have you served on PTO, and what positions have you held? Ashley: This is my seventh year on the elementary PTO and my fifth year on high school PTO.

Jennifer: This is my second year on PTO. I was SnoCone co-chair last year and helped everywhere I was needed.

What events/fundraisers do you have planned for this year? We have lots of fun activities and fundraisers planned for the 2023-24 school year. Some of those include: Charleston Wrap, Boosterthon, Holiday Shop, schoolwide dances, Art in the Park, Popcorn/PJ Days, Kona Ice Days and Spirit Nights. We are excited about serving the Chelsea Park Elementary School family and are looking forward to a wonderful year!

Forest Oaks Elementary

President: Sarah Worster

Email: foespresident@gmail.com

Children: Tyler (eighth grade), Aaron (sixth grade) and Lauren (fourth grade)

How long have you served on PTO, and what positions have you held? I have been on FOES PTO for almost three years. I did one year as shaved ice coordinator, and this is my second year as president.

What events/fundraisers do you have planned for this year? We started off with our popcorn/shaved ice passes and our school spirit wear shop that included FOES shirts. We just closed out our adopt-a-class where families and businesses have sponsored classrooms for the school year. This helps supply the teachers with extra money for classroom needs that come throughout the year. In October, we will start our Read a Thon “Abracadabra: A Magical Journey through Imagination” and our vice president, Erin Eggler, already has poured so much time in planning a great experience for our students. Kitty Shirley and Michelle Schoenfeldt will lead our Holiday shop “Peppermint Palace,” where the students can shop for their families. In February, Amanda Lee will head up our Hornet Hustle fun run where the students run while raising money for our school. All these fundraisers support so many areas of the school. This year we plan to spend funds on security updates, sound system upgrade, support of the teachers, copies, beautification for the inside and outside of our building and so many more things. Thank you so much for the support from FOES faculty, FOES families and Chelsea. Our PTO team is filled with some amazing moms who work so hard behind the scenes creating fun and lasting memories for our FOES students. It’s an honor to be a part of this team and pour back into a school that has done so much for my family.

Chelsea Middle

Co-presidents: Stacey Carmack and Lindsey Davenport

Email: chmshornets.pto@gmail.com

Children: Stacey: Bryson (CHS graduate), Kaleigh (11th grade), Brennan (10th grade), Kellen (seventh grade).

Lindsey: Jayden (CHS graduate), Gavin (eighth grade), Emma (seventh grade), Logan (seventh grade), Charlotte (third grade)

How long have you served on PTO, and what positions have you held? Stacey: I have spent seven years in PTO positions at Mt Laurel Elementary, Chelsea Middle and Chelsea High: secretary, staff appreciation, counselor liaison, vice president/fundraising, food and concessions. Currently Co-president at CHMS and staff appreciation at CHHS.

Lindsey: I have served on Chelsea Middle PTO for two years and assisted with corporate sponsorships.

What events/fundraisers do you have planned for this year? We have already done our annual Back to School Bash, which was a huge success as well as a Spirit Day T-Shirt fundraiser. Upcoming fundraisers include Charleston Wrap, Spirit Nights at Buffalo Wild Wings and Jeremiah’s Italian Ice. We will sell Chelsea clothing merchandise in October and end the year with our annual Spring Fling. We have already provided funds for scientific calculators, contributed to new choir folders, purchased a money counter for the bookkeeper, painted the front office wall to hang the new sign PTO purchased last year, contributed to updating the graphics and color scheme in the cafeteria, stocked the teachers with cleaning supplies and the girls restrooms with feminine products and provided meals for teachers and staff, with more to come throughout the year. Our goal for this school year is to continue to support all of the students and faculty at Chelsea Middle School.

Chelsea High

President: Emi Burton

Email: Chelseahighschoolpto2@gmail.com

Children: Madison (12th grade)

How long have you served on PTO, and what positions have you held? I have been on a PTO Board for 13 years and held positions as a class coordinator, vice president, staff appreciation and president for the last two years.

What events/fundraisers do you have planned for this year? This year the CHHS PTO has focused on partnering with local businesses to help support our new Corporate Sponsorship Program. (We are so thankful for all of our sponsors!) We also started the school year with several other fundraisers of merchandise including Chelsea tumblers, cooling towels and spirit merchandise to all of our fans. In addition, we offered senior yard signs to our senior parents to celebrate their class of 2024 seniors. We plan to continue our fundraising efforts throughout the year. One hundred percent of all the funds raised through our fundraisers goes directly back to the school and helps provide teachers and staff items and support that is needed to help make our children’s education experience at Chelsea High School the best it can be. We would like to thank the Chelsea parents and community for all of their support.

Inverness Elementary

President: Mandee McDonald

Email: PTO.Pres.Inverness@gmail.com

Children: Blake (second grade)

How long have you served on PTO, and what positions have you held? This is my third year working with PTO. I’ve chaired a few committees my first year and acted as co-president last year, and the previous president taught me so much.

What events/fundraisers do you have planned for this year? We are in the middle of Boosterthon now and are hoping to raise enough to finish our playground. Scarecrows on the Hill are being planned by our wonderful room moms and will be completed by Oct. 11 for our community to enjoy as they pass our school. Spring Fling is a new event we are planning for March of this school year. We are always working on ways to support our amazing faculty and staff all year long. I was a teacher before becoming a mom. I always had wonderful support from room parents and PTO. I’m so glad I get to pay it forward now. Our schools — kids, teachers, staff and families — deserve the best!

Oak Mountain Elementary

Co-presidents: Lauren Warren and Heather Spivey

Email: ptooakmountain@gmail.com

Children: Heather: Tucker (second grade) and Annie (3K).

Lauren: Emma (10th grade), Scott (sixth grade), Bromleigh (sixth grade) and Leighton (third grade)

How long have you served on PTO, and what other positions have you held? This is Heather’s second year on the PTO board, and she previously served as assistant treasurer. This is Lauren’s 10th year on the PTO board, and she has served in many different positions.

What events/fundraisers do you have planned for this year? OMES has a Fan Fun Fest set for Oct. 14, and Boosterthon will be held in the spring. We also have a ham and turkey fundraiser in November for Thanksgiving. There is a Holiday Shop in December, the Father-Daughter Dance in January and

mother-son bowling in the spring. Follow our social media at “OMES PTO & Parent Connection” on Facebook and @OMES_PTO on Instagram to keep up with events.

Oak Mountain Intermediate

President: Reagan Rutland

Email: omispto1@gmail.com

Children: Dalton (ninth grade), Daniel (ninth grade) and Brantley (fifth grade)

How long have you served on PTO, and what positions have you held? This is my second year. Last year I was on the decorating committee at OMIS, and I was the secretary at OMMS.

What events/fundraisers do you have planned for the year? We just finished up our Charleston Wrap fundraiser, which was a great success. We will have our annual Boosterthon in October followed by a silent auction in February. In between, we will have some fun Spirit Nights. I am a boy mom (which I love), and I’m a hairstylist. My husband and I uprooted our boys two years ago and moved to Oak Mountain from Auburn without much knowledge of the area. We can now say that we absolutely love the Oak Mountain community and schools. As a newbie to the community, it is an honor to be able to serve as PTO president at OMIS this year!

Oak Mountain Middle

President: Amber Ross

Email: oakmountainpto@gmail.com

Children: Wyatt (seventh grade) and Savannah (third grade)

How long have you served on PTO, and what positions have you held? I have had the pleasure of serving on the PTO board for several years at multiple OM schools prior to accepting my role as President of OMMS PTO and am in my second year as president.

What plans/fundraisers do you have planned for the year? We have a lot of exciting events planned for our school year! We have already had a huge Back to School Bash, and are looking forward to our annual Halloween Gala. We’re thrilled to announce plans for a Silent Auction in February. Of course, we also love supporting our OMMS faculty/staff with luncheons and activities throughout the year as well. “We love the partnership that our PTO has with our school and we look forward to an amazing school year working together to support our students.”

Oak Mountain High

President: Marci Hackbarth

Email: omhscrest@gmail.com

Children: Graham, Sarah Katherine and Eli (all OMHS graduates); Drowdy (12th grade)

How long have you served on PTO, and what positions have you held? At some point in time, I’ve been the PTO president of every school in Oak Mountain except for the intermediate school. My favorite role, though, would be chairing an event. Any time I could head up one of those, I jumped in. This is my third year as the PTO president of the high school, but I’ll be working this year to transition that role over to someone new.

What plans/fundraisers do you have planned for the year? All the PTOs of all schools in our area worked to bring together Christmas on the Mountain last year. Looking forward to another magical moment on Nov. 30 at Heardmont Park!

Greystone Elementary

President: Susan Hays

Email: greystonepta@gmail.com

Children: Hudson (eighth grade) and AJ (third grade)

How long have you served on the PTA, and what positions have you held? I have been on the PTA for six years and have previously served as Spirit Night coordinator and vice president of student programs. This is my second year as president.

What plans/fundraisers do you have planned for this year? In August, we had our Back to School Bingo night to kick off the school year. It is a fun-filled night with food trucks, a DJ and lots of bingo. We have our annual fundraiser, Leave a Legacy, set for October. We have monthly luncheons planned for our faculty and staff. In the spring, we have Young Authors and Enrichment week. We are so thankful for the support of parents and for our wonderful faculty and staff. We are looking forward to a wonderful year!

Berry Middle

President: Misty Phillips

Email: mistybluephillips@icloud.com

Children: Hudson (second grade, Greystone) and Macie (eighth grade, Berry)

How long have you served on PTO, and what positions have you held? This is my second year in PTO. I was president-elect last year, and this is my first year as president.

What plans/fundraisers do you have planned for this year? We have a new fundraiser this year called The Berry Strong Fundraiser that begins the first of October. We have quite the wish list we’re trying to accomplish this year! We hope to transform an outdoor courtyard to create a functional outdoor classroom, provide several teachers grants, love on all Berry staff with delicious meals and treats, and our biggest goal this year is to assist with a new sound system for our practice gym which hosts all indoor sporting events, theater productions, choral and band performances, assemblies, award ceremonies, the list goes on. Our main objective this year is to leave Berry better than we found it. Our board is committed to raising record funds to help make Berry Middle School a roaring success!

Spain Park High

President: Christen Causey

Email: spainparkptso@gmail.com

Children: Emma Catherine (12th grade) and Bailey (10th grade)

How long have you served on the PTSO, and what positions have you held? I’ve served on PTO/PTSO for 12 years at Riverchase Elementary, Berry Middle School and now Spain Park High School. I have served in various roles, including president at Riverchase, vice president of communications, historian, treasurer and Armchair Fundraiser Committee. I also served as president of the Hoover Parent Teacher Council. This is my first year serving as president of the Spain Park PTSO.

What plans/fundraisers do you have planned for this year? Spain Park is unique in that we do not have any school fundraisers. We raise all of our money through dues and donations given by our parents and faculty members. My goals include making sure the faculty members and staff feel supported and valued during the year through our quarterly teacher appreciation events and a luncheon at the end of each semester, and also to fund as many grants as possible. Last year we gave out $6,000 in grants, and this year we increased our grant budget to $6,700. The teachers at Spain Park have great and innovative ideas, and we want to help them pursue their goals. I also hope to build a sense of community between the faculty and staff, students and parents throughout this school year!