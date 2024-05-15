Hoover City Schools names 2 new principals, 5 assistant principals

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, approved seven administrative changes. Top row, from left, are new Rocky Ridge Elementary Principal Chelsea Bayko and Trace Crossings Elementary Principal Carl Berryhill. Middle row, from left, are new Hoover High Assistant Principal Jason Deason, new Hoover High Assistant Principal Amy England and new Spain Park High Assistant Principal Jennifer Lowe. Bottom row, from left, are new Riverchase Elementary Assistant Principal Alli Phelps and new Berry Middle Assistant Principal Matthew Stephens.

Hoover school officials today announced two new principals and five assistant principals who were approved by the Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday for the 2024-25 school year.

Chelsea Bayko, who has been an assistant principal at Simmons Middle School, was named the new principal for Rocky Ridge Elementary, and Carl Berryhill, an assistant principal at Green Valley Elementary, was named the new principal at Trace Crossings Elementary. Both moves will be effective July 1.

Bayko is replacing Dil Uswatte, who is leaving Hoover City Schools to become the chief academic officer for the i3 Academy public charter school in Birmingham.

Bayko has been an assistant principal at Simmons for just one year but previously served as an assistant principal at Bluff Park Elementary and as an exceptional education teacher at Berry Middle School. She has had a total of 11 years in the Hoover district and worked two more years as a teacher at the Charlerio Area School District in Pennsylvania for two years.

She has a doctorate in educational leadership from Samford University, an educational specialist degree from Jacksonville State University, a master’s degree in collaborative education from the University of California of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from St. Vincent College.

“I'm incredibly honored and excited to take on the principal role within the district I've called home.” Bayko said in a news release. “I'm eager to continue serving our community and fostering an environment where every student can thrive and succeed. I am excited about the opportunity to cultivate a positive and inclusive school culture where diversity is celebrated, student leadership is fostered, and community engagement and relationships are prioritized. Through collaborative efforts with staff, students and community partners, we will work towards creating a learning environment that empowers students to become confident leaders, active participants in their education and compassionate contributors to their community.”

Berryhill is replacing Quincy Collins at Trace Crossings Elementary School. Collins, after seven years as principal at Trace Crossings, was approved to take a one year leave of absence at the school board’s meeting in April. Efforts to get more information about Collins’ leave of absence were unsuccessful.

Berryhill has been an assistant principal at Green Valley for one year. Before that, he served as assistant principal at Gwin Elementary for four years. He has been in education for 18 years.

He began his teaching career as a social studies teacher at Hamilton Middle School in Marion County and then came to work at Brock’s Gap Intermediate School in 2012 as the Engaged Learning Initiative facilitator. He also served as the junior varsity offensive line coach for Hoover High School under Josh Niblett.

Her served as an interim assistant principal at Brock’s Gap in the 2016-17 school year and in 2018, with changes in school rezoning, Berryhill moved to teach social studies at Simmons Middle School before taking the assistant principal job at Gwin.

Berryhill has a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in sports management from the University of Alabama. While working on his graduate degree, he served as a graduate assistant student manager for the University of Alabama football team. He then obtained a master’s degree in education leadership from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2015.

“It is with great excitement and enthusiasm that I join this wonderful school community as principal,” Berryhill said in a news release. “I am honored to be a principal in Hoover City Schools. My goal is to create an environment where all students can be successful. I am committed to upholding the values of academic excellence, personal growth and a supportive learning environment. I look forward to meeting and learning the stories of all the people in the days ahead. I will focus on building relationships with each student, parent and staff member and creating a school environment where everyone feels valued and respected.”

Here are the new assistant principals approved Tuesday:

Jason Deason will be an assistant principal at Hoover High School. He has been the principal at Alexandria High School in Calhoun County the past four years. He also has been an assistant principal in Chilton County Schools and Alexander City Schools and teacher at the Helen Keller School of Alabama. Deason is a graduate of Auburn University and Jacksonville State University.

Amy England also will be an assistant principal at Hoover High School. She currently is an assistant principal at Vestavia Hills High School. She has 23 years in education and while in Tarrant City Schools served as a teacher, school improvement specialist, testing and technology coordinator and principal. England has degrees from Samford University, University of West Alabama and University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Jennifer Lowe will be an assistant principal at Spain Park High School. She currently is the assistant principal of curriculum and instruction at Hoover High, where she has been for two years. She has been in education for 16 years and worked in Shelby County Schools as a Spanish teacher and assistant principal. Lowe holds degrees from Auburn University and the University of Montevallo and recently was accepted into a doctoral program at Montevallo. She was in the first graduating class from Spain Park High School and said she is excited to return to Spain Park.

Alli Phelps will be an assistant principal at Riverchase Elementary School. She currently is an English language teacher/case manager at Brock’s Gap Intermediate and Deer Valley Elementary. She has been served English language students and their families in various capacities for more than 20 years and previously worked in Homewood City Schools. Phelps has degrees from Auburn University and the University of Alabama and is in the doctoral program at Samford University. Phelps in 2021 was named the Alternate State Teacher of the Year and Elementary Teacher of the Year for Alabama.

Matthew Stephens will be an assistant principal at Berry Middle School. He currently is the assistant principal at Riverchase Elementary School and previously served as an assistant principal in Shelby County Schools. He has 18 years of experience in education, with 15 of those years in Hoover City Schools. He served as a math teacher at Bumpus Middle School, Colegio Bolivar in Cali, Colombia, Spain Park High and Hoover High. Stephens has degrees from Birmingham-Southern College and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a written statement that he is thrilled to welcome the new principals and assistant principals.

"The leadership at our schools is critical to my priorities of ensuring students continue to thrive and achieve at high levels and that we have the best teachers and staff to support student growth and character,” Maddox said.

All of the new positions take effect July 1.