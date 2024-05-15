Hoover school board to spend $2.5 million to build auto repair shop for new career academy

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson RC3 8-1-19 1 The Riverchase Career Connection Center has six academies and plans to add an automotive repair academy in fall 2025.

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday voted to spend $2.5 million to build an auto repair shop onto the Riverchase Career Connection Center as part of a new career academy.

The 4,000-square-foot addition will include a four-bay garage, an alignment center and two lifts, said Matt Wilson, operations director for the Hoover school system.

This will be the Riverchase Career Connection Center’s seventh academy. Others already operational are the Culinary and Hospitality Academy, Cyber Innovation Academy, Fire Science Academy, Health Science Academy, Skilled Trades Academy and Cosmetology and Barbering Academy.

Construction of the new auto repair shop should be complete by February 2025 and in plenty of time to begin the new academy in August 2025, Wilson said.

Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said he is very excited about this addition to the Riverchase Career Connection Center.

“What an amazing gem we have here in Hoover,” Maddox said. “It is a model for the state of Alabama and the nation. When we have opportunities to add and expand another academy there, it means more opportunities for students.”

Hoover plans to use $1,225,000 the school system received from a grant from the lieutenant governor’s office last year to help build the auto repair shop, Maddox said.

The total price of $2,524,000 is $239,000 less than the construction estimate that had been given by the school system’s architectural firm, he said. Coston General Contractors was lowest responsible bidder of six companies that bid on the job, he said.

The Hoover school board also on Tuesday: