Fathers wanted for 9th Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220730_Dad_Brigade14 Shane Eaker, a parent at Spain Park High School, spreads mulch at a memorial for former students of the school who died at a young age, as part of the 2022 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The ninth annual Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup is scheduled for this Saturday, July 29 — just 12 days before students come back on Aug. 10.

Dads and other volunteers are invited to come to Hoover public schools to help spruce up the campuses, beginning at 7 a.m. Jobs to be done include mostly outdoor work, such as spreading pine straw, trimming hedges, pressure washing, cleaning and picking up trash, said Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, who is the founder and leader of the cleanup effort.

Volunteers are asked to sign up ahead of time using this signup form so organizers can be prepared and know how many people are coming, Murphy said. However, even those who don’t sign up are still welcome to come help, he said.

A light Chick-fil-A breakfast will be provided, and most of the work should be done by 10 or 10:30 a.m., Murphy said. However, some volunteers may work longer, he said.

Each school has a captain or captains in charge to give direction to volunteers, in conjunction with school officials, Murphy said. “They’ve got it down to a science.” Volunteers may want to bring work gloves, and captains will let those who sign up in advance whether any other tools or supplies will be needed, Murphy said.

Sponsors this year include Home Depot and Chick-fil-A.