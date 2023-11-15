Hoover school board approves 2024-25 calendar

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The 2024-25 calendar for Hoover City Schools

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday night approved a calendar for the 2024-25 school year that is very similar to the 2023-24 school calendar.

One of the main changes is the creation of a four-day weekend out of school for students in October by moving an e-learning day from Columbus Day 2024 (Monday, Oct. 14) to Friday, Oct. 11, but still giving students Columbus Day out of school. This year, the e-learning day was on Columbus Day.

Because of the way the calendar falls, the 2024-25 calendar also will move the end of the second semester a little closer to Christmas, with the final day of school being Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, instead of Friday, Dec. 15 (2023). However, school will not restart for students until Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 — a little later than the Jan. 3 return date for students in 2024.

Here is the complete 2024-25 school calendar approved by the Hoover Board of Education Tuesday night:

FALL SEMESTER 2024

Aug. 1-2 — District professional development (flex day) and new teacher orientation

Aug. 5 — Teacher workday/institute

Aug. 6 — School professional development

Aug. 7 — Teacher workday

Aug. 8 — First day of school for students

Sept. 2 — Labor Day holiday

Oct. 11 — E-learning day/end of first nine weeks

Oct. 14 — Columbus Day holiday

Nov. 11 — Veterans Day holiday

Nov. 25-29 — Thanksgiving holiday

Dec. 20 — End of second nine weeks & first semester

Dec. 23-Jan. 3 — Winter holiday

SPRING SEMESTER 2025

Jan. 1 — New Year’s Day holiday

Jan. 2-3 — Winter holiday

Jan. 3 — TEAMS professional development

Jan. 6 — Teacher workday

Jan. 7 — Students return to school

Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

Feb. 17 — School professional development

March 7 — End of third nine weeks

March 24-28 — Spring break

April 21 — E-learning day

May 22 — Last day for students/end of fourth nine weeks & second semester

May 23 — Teacher workday

May 26 — Memorial Day holiday

SUMMER 2025

June 19 — Juneteenth holiday

July 4 — Independence Day holidayIn other business Tuesday, the school board:

Recognized Hoover school resource officers who have achieved theNational School Resource Officer Practitioner credential. The officers recognized were Katie Bonham, Sgt. Brian Foreman, Chris Grantham, Brock Hardy, Cliff Harris, Kevin Hollis, Brian Johnson, Tom Kitchens and Tim Pugh. Sgt. Sam Davis said fewer than 1% of the almost 52,000 school resource officers across the nation have achieved that credential. The remaining members of the school resource officer unit are working toward that credential as well.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover police officers who have achieved the National School Resource Officer Practitioner designation include, from left, Sgt. Brian Foreman, Tim Pugh, Cliff Harris, Kevin Hollis, Chris Grantham, Brian Johnson, Katie Bonham, Brock Hardy and Tom Kitchens.

Recognized school board member Craig Kelley for receiving the 2023 A-Team Award from the Alabama Association of School Boards for his outstanding service to public schools.

Recognized Sylvester Nelson for being the longest-serving custodian in Hoover City Schools, with 28 years on the job. He currently works at Berry Middle School.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education and Superintendent Kevin Maddox congratulate Berry Middle School custodian Sylvester Nelson for being the longest-serving custodian in the school distirct, with 28 years of service. From left are school board members Alan Paquette and Amy Tosney, Superintendent Kevin Maddox, Sylvester Nelson and school board members Craig Kelley, Rex Blair and Kermit Kendrick.

Recognized November as Thank Alabama Teachers Month and National Veterans and Military Families Appreciation Month. About 400 students in Hoover public schools are part of active duty military families, Hoover City Schools public relations specialist Sherea Harris-Turner said.