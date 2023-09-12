Hoover school board OKs $230,000 salary for new superintendent

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Kevin Maddox is the new superintendent for Hoover City Schools.

The Hoover Board of Education on Tuesday night approved a roughly three-year contract with incoming Superintendent Kevin Maddox, agreeing to pay him $230,000 a year for his services.

Maddox, who has been an assistant superintendent for the Homewood Board of Education since 2012, officially began as Hoover’s superintendent retroactively by one day. His new term officially began Monday, according to the contract.

He already had relinquished his duties in Homewood and has been working in the Hoover school system’s central office alongside outgoing Superintendent Dee Fowler, getting an introduction to the job.

Fowler has been Hoover’s superintendent a little more than two years and is retiring a second time and moving to a new home in Fairhope to be closer to family.

Hoover school board member Craig Kelley said the board decided to put all of Maddox’s compensation into his salary and not to provide any additional car allowance or housing allowance.

Maddox will automatically get any future pay increases authorized by the Legislature for public school teachers. For example, if the Legislature were to pass a 2% pay increase for teachers next year, Maddox in turn would get a 2% pay increase without any further action of the Hoover school board.

He is eligible for 15 days of paid vacation per year, and any unused vacation time can be carried over from year to year, up to a maximum of 30 days. Maddox’s contract goes through June 30, 2026, and can be extended.

School board member Amy Tosney said she is excited to begin working with Maddox. "You have a lot of excited energy for education in you, and I'm excited to partner with you," she told him during the board meeting.

In other business Tuesday, the Hoover school board approved a $231 million budget for fiscal 2024, which is a 3% decline from the $238 million budget approved for 2023 a year ago. Most of the decrease is due to less money going to capital projects in fiscal 2024, with the capital budget decreasing from $34.2 million in fiscal 2023 to an anticipated $13.6 million in fiscal 2024.

The school system plans to spend $177 million out of its general fund in fiscal 2024, which is $13.9 million (or 8 percent) more than the original 2023 budget. Most of the $13.9 million increase (about $9.4 million) can be attributed to the increased cost of salaries and benefits, Chief Financial Officer Michele McCay said.

Expenditures per student are projected to be $15,737, which is an increase of $1,355 per student from fiscal 2023, McCay said.

The school district as of Sept. 3 employed 1,861 people, including 1,116 certified employees such as teachers, administrators, counselors and librarians, and 745 non-certified employees, such as secretaries, custodians, cafeteria workers and bus drivers.

The number of employees is down by 22.5 positions, mostly because the district lost federal funding for intervention teachers hired the past couple of years to help students make up learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCay said. Those teachers did not lose their jobs; they were offered positions to help fill other vacancies, she said.

See more about the 2024 budget here.

