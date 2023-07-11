Hoover schools superintendent announces Oct. 1 retirement date

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Dee Fowler officially announced his retirement date as Oct. 1, 2023, at a Hoover school board meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Hoover schools Superintendent Dee Fowler tonight announced his retirement date as Oct. 1, prompting the school board to officially began its search for a new superintendent.

Fowler told the board this spring it would be wise to begin thinking about hiring a replacement for him, noting that his contract was set to expire in the summer of 2024, be he did not give a specific date at that time, at least publicly, of when he planned to leave.

Fowler, who previously retired as an assistant superintendent for the Alabama Department of Education, tonight said that after 48 years in education, he just felt it was time for him to retire again. He and his wife during the COVID-19 pandemic built a house in Fairhope, and they are ready to move there to be closer to their son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, he said. “It’s time we settle down.”

Fowler said working as Hoover’s superintendent since the summer of 2021 has been wonderful and the community has been very welcoming to him and his wife. He has been impressed with the Hoover school district, he said.

“It’s a group of students, parents and educators that are truly determined to give their very best and have high expectations for the best outcomes,” he said.

School board President Kermit Kendrick said the board had hoped to have Fowler for a full three years but knew the end of his tenure could possibly come earlier.

School board member Amy Tosney said she was happy for Fowler and his family but will miss having him close.

“It’s been a great run. You have shown great leadership, and I’ve learned a lot,” Tosney said. “I appreciate you, and I wish you well with your family.”

Board member Craig Kelley said Fowler is sort of the “dean of education” in Alabama, having been a superintendent, assistant superintendent for the state and a consultant that has helped with superintendent searches. He brought a tremendous amount of knowledge to Hoover with him, and people all over the state know him and perk up when they see him, whether it be people at the Alabama Department of Education or legislators in Montgomery, Kelley said.

“He’s going to be missed, but hopefully he’ll just be a phone call away,” Kelley said.

Board member Alan Paquette said he’s thankful that Fowler has agreed to assist the Hoover school district as it transitions to its next superintendent.

The school board tonight voted to post the superintendent vacancy on Wednesday, July 12, and leave it open for applications through Aug. 14. However, the board likely will immediately begin talks with candidates.

Instead of using the Alabama Association of School Boards or another search firm, the board elected to work through its legal counsel — the Bishop Colvin law firm in Birmingham — to find a superintendent.

Board members decided they want their next superintendent to have a doctorate and would prefer, but are not requiring, that their next leader already have experience as a superintendent.

Fowler noted that some assistant superintendents of larger districts, such as Mobile County, may be just as qualified, it not more qualified, than superintendents in smaller districts.

The board also set the minimum salary for its next superintendent at $200,000 but noted that the salary is negotiable based on experience and previous job performance.

Fowler said his contract with the Hoover Board of Education called for him to be paid a base salary of $225,000, plus another amount for living expenses. He declined to say what the amount was for living expenses. He said the Hoover Sun could submit a public records request for that, but it might be 90 days before the information would be supplied.

In other business tonight, the Hoover school board approved several modifications to the code of conduct, including:

Making punishment for use or possession of drugs on school property the same as punishment for use or possession of alcohol. In the past, consequences could be more severe for use or possession of alcohol, Chief Administrative Officer Terry Lamar said.

Adding THC, a crystalline compound that is the main active ingredient of cannabis, to its list of forbidden substances. Some vaping cartridges contain THC oil.

Reduced the number of opportunities a student has to go to the alternative school before facing an expulsion hearing from five to three.

Allowing students to wear pajamas to school as long as the pajamas do not have openings in the front or back.

Making possession of tactical spray or Mace a Class 2 offense unless it is used as a weapon or threat, in which case it becomes a Class 3 offense, which could lead to alternative school placement or expulsion.

The school board also tonight recognized the Berry Middle School band and show choirs from all three middle schools for outstanding achievements this past school year.

The Berry Middle School band had more than 40 students selected for honor bands, including 10 chosen for the 2023 Alabama Bandmasters Association District 4 Honor Band and six chosen for the 2023 Alabama All-State Band. Both the concert and symphonic bands earned all superior ratings at the 2023 ABA Music Performance Assessment for the 16th year in a row.

The Berry Middle School show choir, Bravura, won first place in its division at the Albertville Diamond Classic and fourth place in its division at the Capitol City Classic in Montgomery.

The Bumpus Middle School show choir, Cadence, was named grand champion in the middle school division at the Jasper Foothills Show Choir Classic, took second place in its division at the Capitol City Classic, received all superior ratings at the Contempo Choral Festival at Vestavia Hills High School and performed as part of the Stars program at Universal Studios in April.

The Simmons Middle School show choir, Synergy, won first place in its division in the Capitol City Classic.