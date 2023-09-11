Late-discovered $10,000 check puts Hoover Bucs on top in 2023 Hunger Challenge

× Expand Image from Hoover Helps Facebook page Hoover Helps officials say they discovered this $10,000 check in the mail early Saturday morning to put Hoover High School over Spain Park School in the 2023 Hunger Challenge, which sought to see which school could raise the most money to battle food insecurity in children.

Spain Park High School thought it had claimed its fifth victory in a row over Hoover High School in the 2023 Hunger Challenge, seeing who could raise the most money for Hoover Helps to battle food insecurity in children.

On Saturday morning, after Hoover Helps officials totaled the donations from fans of the two schools, Hoover Helps board member Steve McClinton was declaring Spain Park on top with donations totaling $18,224, compared to $17,421 given by Hoover fans.

But the contest unknowingly had slipped into overtime, and a check (dated Sept. 4) that arrived in the mail Friday wasn't discovered until after midnight, fellow board member Debbie Mar said. It was a $10,000 donation from a Hoover Bucs fan, putting Hoover on top, she said.

The new donation totals were $27,421 given by Hoover fans and $18,224 given by Spain Park fans.

The grand total already was a record year for the Hunger Challenge before the final check arrived, but the final check pushed the grand total to $45,645.

Hoover Helps announced the game-changing check Saturday night with the words “plot twist.”

“The Bucs have broken the streak!” the organization said. “An unaccounted for check donation was mailed to Hoover Helps (dated 09/04) and not received until this morning, after totals had been announced. There are many different ways to give, and we want to guarantee that all donations are accounted for. In the end, the real winners are our HCS students! We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our incredible community and their drive to help HCS astudents! When our city and teams come together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish! Go Bucs, Go Jags, and thank you to everyone who took part in the Hunger Challenge!”