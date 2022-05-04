Jeff State students receive recognitions

× Expand Hannah Combs

Hannah Combs of North Shelby County recently received multiple exclusive honors for her studies and accomplishments at Jefferson State Community College.

Combs was named to both the Alabama Community College System’s All-Alabama Academic Team and the All-USA Academic Team Program that is sponsored by USA Today, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the American Association of Community Colleges.

The selections were based on academic excellence and intellectual rigor, leadership and service, and for a commitment to extending education beyond the classroom to benefit society.

Combs was also recognized with several awards at Jefferson State’s annual Honors Convocation on April 14. She was the recipient of the H.Y. and Ruby K. Carson Award, which is one of the top awards presented by the college each year.

“To call our Carson Award winner exceptional would be an understatement,” said Liesl Harris, associate dean of transfer and general studies and PTK faculty advisor. “Her instructors have described her as ‘brilliant,’ and ‘the best writer I have ever had in my class.’”

Among her many accomplishments, Combs led her PTK chapter to a top ranking in Alabama, and wrote an original, copyrighted play based on her research into the Birmingham Children’s March of 1963.

Combs was also recognized at Honors Convocation with the Outstanding Business Student Award, the Outstanding Student in English Award, and as the Elton B. Stephens Scholarship recipient.

Chelsea resident wins Jefferson State's Fitzgerald Award

Michele Williamson of Chelsea was recently honored as the recipient of Jefferson State’s Eugene F. Fitzgerald Award.

The award is one of the most prestigious bestowed each year by the college, and it was presented during the annual Honors Convocation event on April 14 at the Judy Merritt Building on the Shelby-Hoover Campus.

DeNedra Peasant, program coordinator for office administration, noted Williamson’s leadership, organization, motivation, work ethic, focus and commitment in nominating her for the award.

“This model student places academic excellence among top priorities and has high academic standards,” Peasant said.

Other top award recipients at Honors Convocation included:

•Ebony Heard, the Thomas E. and Judy M. Merritt Scholarship

•Caroline Craven, the James B. Allen Award

•Jamie King, the Dr. Joe Morris Outstanding Faculty Award

For more information about Honors Convocation, visit jeffersonstate.edu/honorsconvocation.