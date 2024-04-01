Jefferson State to host Preview Night on April 16

× Expand Jon Anderson Jeff State Shelby-Hoover campus The Judy M. Merritt Health Science Building is one of three primary buildings at Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus in Hoover, Alabama.

Jefferson State invites the community to explore the college’s programs of study at a Preview Night on Tuesday, April 16. This event will provide an opportunity for everyone to see the programs offered at Jefferson State and learn more about financial aid, admissions, and more.

Attendees can drop in at anytime between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Judy Merritt Health Sciences Building at the Shelby-Hoover Campus across from Veterans Park on Valleydale Road.

All graduating high school seniors in attendance will be entered in a drawing for a one-year, full-tuition scholarship at Jefferson State.

“Jefferson State’s Preview Night is the perfect event for anyone planning to enter college or to return to college,” said Jefferson State’s Communications and Marketing Director David Bobo. “Jefferson State offers so many amazing pathways for students to reach their career and education goals, and this event will showcase these opportunities.”

Representatives from Jefferson State will be present to showcase transfer programs, career and technical education programs, dual enrollment, and short-term certificate training programs. Admissions and financial aid representatives will also be present to answer any questions about applying, registering, paying for college, and more.

Walk-ins are welcome or sign up at jeffersonstate.edu/preview.

Submitted by Stephen Dawkins, Jefferson State