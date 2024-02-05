Local theater students place in state competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of CHHS Theatre Boosters Facebook page. Members of the Chelsea High School theater class with their award trophies.

Over 100 students from Shelby County Schools attended the State Trumbauer Theatre Competition held at the University of North Alabama in December.

The weekend included 30 individual events, a one-act play festival and a studio theater competition. The festival also offers the opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to audition for college scholarships.

Students from several schools in the 280 Living coverage area placed at the event:

Chelsea High School

Cassidy Short: first place, Musical Pre-1980

Jenny Howell: first place, Prop Design

Riku Gallagher: first place, Lighting Design

Jack Fortner and Evan Dong: second place, Musical Comedic

Lauren Stephenson: second place, Makeup Design

Zoey Pate: third place, Costume Design

Oak Mountain High School

Hudson Mackinney: second place, Acting Dramatic

Frankie Lanza: third place, Makeup Design

Briarwood Christian School

Ben Drescher: third place, Acting Comedic