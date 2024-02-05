Local theater students place in state competition

Photo courtesy of CHHS Theatre Boosters Facebook page.
Members of the Chelsea High School theater class with their award trophies.
Over 100 students from Shelby County Schools attended the State Trumbauer Theatre Competition held at the University of North Alabama in December.
The weekend included 30 individual events, a one-act play festival and a studio theater competition. The festival also offers the opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to audition for college scholarships.
Students from several schools in the 280 Living coverage area placed at the event:
Chelsea High School
- Cassidy Short: first place, Musical Pre-1980
- Jenny Howell: first place, Prop Design
- Riku Gallagher: first place, Lighting Design
- Jack Fortner and Evan Dong: second place, Musical Comedic
- Lauren Stephenson: second place, Makeup Design
- Zoey Pate: third place, Costume Design
Oak Mountain High School
Hudson Mackinney: second place, Acting Dramatic
Frankie Lanza: third place, Makeup Design
Briarwood Christian School
Ben Drescher: third place, Acting Comedic