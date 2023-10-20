Meet Mt Laurel Elementary’s PTO leaders

Both Tracy Smith and Blair Stratton have served on the PTO since their oldest children were in kindergarten. This is their second year as co-presidents at Mt Laurel Elementary.

Email: MLES.PTO2@gmail.com

Children: Smith — Luke (4th)

Stratton — Delaney (1st), Kennedy (3rd) and Emersyn (4th)

Smith said she’s mostly chaired/led the corporate sponsorship committee for the last three years.

“This is where I love being involved because of my sales background,” she said. “Being able to fulfill the school's needs with their generosity is what brings me great joy. We appreciate our sponsors so much and could not do everything we do for our students and faculty without their support.”

Both women said they feel like their strengths balance each other very well, which makes them work so well together. Both said they love to do as much as possible for the school’s needs, while making sure to thank all involved who help.

The icing on the cake, the pair said, is that they’ve become such great friends doing this because they spend a lot of time together, so they feel like they’ve developed a friendship that will last a lifetime. They have had fun planning ‘extra’ events to show their appreciation to the PTO members and hope that this tradition continues after they leave.

Plans for this school year

We are extremely proud to announce that we were able to provide MLES with their very first digital sign, archery equipment and new front office furniture with funds from our Spring Boosterthon Fundraiser. This year, our plans are to do a much-needed overhaul on our front playground. This is a huge cost and will take a combination of funds raised from our Charleston Wrap Fundraiser, which just ended, in addition to our Renaissance Faire, Silent Auction as well as our Boosterthon in the spring. We headed up our very first Daddy/Daughter Dance and Santa with Paws last year and plan to have both of those again this year, along with our very first mother/son outing.