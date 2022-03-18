National Board Certified Teachers recognized

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Shelby County Board of Education Shelby County Board of Education

Shelby County Schools Superintendent Lewis Brooks recognized 14 teachers from schools throughout the county who have recently acquired national board certification for professional teacher standards during the March 17 board meeting.

“We all appreciate your efforts to improve your professional practice and ultimately create a better learning environment for our students,” Brooks said before presenting each teacher with a certificate.

Teachers included: Jill Davis, Jill Vaughn, Kelsey Schults, Kaylee Antonio, Krysten Gunn, Kylee Adams, Sara Patrick, Cami Eanes, Lindsey Irvin, Sheri Humphrey, Cherry Moody, Ellen Moon and Laurie Sherrell.

“We are so proud of these teachers for their efforts to improve their professional practice and serve our students. We are excited about what's ahead of us and our school district and we hope you will encourage more of your colleagues to pursue national board [certification].”

Dr. Angela Walker, coordinator of instruction for Shelby County Schools, spoke more about the certification and said that when she went through the certification process, it changed the way whe thought about teaching.

“It was a paradigm shift and the most powerful professional learning I have ever completed to this day,” Walker said.

She described it as the most respected certification in the field of education. The process is made up of four components: creating a classroom teaching video; an assessment of students on different levels; taking the test and professional learning and development. Teachers have from three to five years complete and submit all components, along with two extra years if resubmission is necessary. Maintenance certification is required every five years.

“There are very few things in education where the research is 100% positive, but the research about national boards is 100% positive. It changes the culture of our schools, makes a difference in our students' performance and achievement, especially those in low socioeconomic backgrounds,” Walker said.

The district works closely with the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation to support the teachers who are already nationally board certified and encourage others to become certified.

The education foundation also offers four component grants just for the district, pays for those who want to participate in the University of Montevallo candidate support program and also provides each certified teacher with a plaque.

Something new in the Shelby County district this year is the creation of a national board leadership committee. Some zones in the district have no board certified teachers, and volunteers who are already certified were trained to become candidate support providers. Now each zone in the district has a support provider to encourage other teachers to obtain their certification.

During the superintendent’s report, Brooks reported that the annual bus inspection was recently completed and the state found only 0.6% deficiencies. Out of the fleet of 354 buses, only two had deficiencies.

“I’m pleased to report the Shelby County Schools bus inspection was once again outstanding,” Brooks said. That's a great honor for our school system. I want to thank the transportation department for their efforts to ensure our students are brought to school and taken back home safely every day.”

Items approved during the meeting included:

ELA and CTE textbook adoption

Approval of out of state field trips

Budget amendments for FY22

Annual bid for CNP equipment

CNP equipment for columbiana middle school

Principal contracts,personnel actions and bus subs and aides

A bid to Williford Orman construction for classroom additions at Montevallo Elementary for. $4,012,526.

A bid for classroom addition for Helena Intermediate School for $3,796,077.

The next SCBOE meeting will be held April 21 at 5 p.m. at SCISC in Alabaster.