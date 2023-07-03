Neighbors next Mt Laurel Elementary School principal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelby County Schools Tina Neighbors was recently named as the next principal of Mt Laurel Elementary School.

Tina Neighbors will serve as the next principal of Mt Laurel Elementary School. Neighbors's teaching career began in 1998 at Radney Elementary School in Alexander City.

In 2004, she was hired to teach fifth grade at Mt Laurel Elementary. In 2008, she was selected to serve as the assistant principal, during which time the school improved its state report card grade, has been recognized as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School and recently received the Legislative School Performance Award.

Neighbors earned a bachelor of science in education from Auburn University at Montgomery and a master of science in education from Troy State University at Montgomery. She earned her administrative certificate from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Neighbors takes the spot of former principal Celita Carmichael, who was recently named instructional supervisor for Shelby County Schools.

– Submitted by Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools.