New principals named for Oak Mountain Middle, Inverness Elementary

× Expand Sandy Evers. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

As the school year inches closer, the Shelby County Board of Education is filling open administration roles at several schools.

Sandy Evers will take over as principal at Oak Mountain Middle School. Larry Haynes retired at the end of last school year after almost two decades as principal.

Evers brings 27 years of experience in education and has served as assistant principal of Oak Mountain High School since 2017. She holds a bachelor's degree in sports science from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in education and instructional leadership certification from the University of Montevallo.

Evers thanked the SCBOE, Dr. Brooks and the leadership team of Shelby County Schools for their confidence and trust in her. She also said she would be remiss if she didn’t thank her predecessor, Larry Haynes, for a job well done and know she has very big shoes to fill.

“It is with great enthusiasm and excitement that I accept my role at Oak Mountain Middle School as principal,” she said. “I’m very grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to building positive relationships with the dedicated students, staff and teachers. It is my goal to uphold and enhance the long standing tradition of excellence at OMMS. I am confident that as a team we can achieve great things together and provide the best educational opportunity for our students.”

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle Brooke Dunham. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

Brooke Dunham was named principal for Inverness Elementary School. She attended Inverness Elementary beginning in second grade and is a member of the second graduating class of Oak Mountain High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Belmont University and a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Samford University.

Dunham is a nationally board certified teacher and taught 16 years at Chelsea Park Elementary before serving three years as the assistant principal at Helena Elementary School.

Dunham said her experience has come full circle.

“Looking back at life sometimes you don't understand the choices and what God does but hindsight is 20/20 and today receiving this new role, I see how every piece of the puzzle is fitting together and has prepared me for this position,” Dunham said.

Ericka Hogge was approved as assistant principal of Calera Intermediate School and Amy Allen, who was most recently a reading coach at Chelsea Park Elementary was approved as assistant principal of Vincent Elementary.