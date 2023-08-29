Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Chelsea ranked among best schools in state

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Oak Mountain Graduation 2017 Oak Mountain High School celebrates its Class of 2017 witha graduation ceremony on May 25, 2017 at Bartow Arena.

Spain Park High School has been ranked sixth and Oak Mountain High School ranked ninth in the best high school in Alabama by the U.S. News & World Report rankings of best high schools in the country.

Chelsea High School came in at #32 in the National Rankings based on the school’s performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

The U.S. News rankings included data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“A great high school educates all students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation,” U.S. News & World stated. “The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math, reading and science state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.”

Other local top ranked schools in Alabama included:

2. Mountain Brook

3. Homewood

5. Vestavia Hills

12. Hewitt-Trussville

14. Hoover

To see the full list, click here.