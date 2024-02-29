Oak Mountain High School Freshman Achieves Perfect Score on ACT

× Expand Maggie Rodgers, OMHS student

Oak Mountain High School freshman Margaret (Maggie) Rodgers, daughter of Brian and Holly Rodgers, scored a perfect 36 on the February administration of the ACT.

Her parents say they have witnessed Maggie's dedication, determination, and passion for learning firsthand, and they couldn't be more thrilled to see her hard work pay off in such a significant way.

"Maggie has always been a diligent and motivated student, and her perfect score on the ACT is a testament to her intelligence and dedication," said Brian Rodgers. "We are grateful for the support she has received from her teachers and the entire Oak Mountain school community."

Her parents said that Oak Mountain schools have provided a supportive and nurturing environment that has allowed Maggie to thrive academically. Fewer than half of 1% of students earn a perfect score of 36.

As Maggie continues her academic journey, her parents are excited to see where her talents and passions will lead her and feel they will make a positive impact on the world around her.

--Submitted by Brian Rodgers