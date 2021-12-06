Oak Mountain schools receive over $250,000 in donations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Oak Mountain Intermediate School's Facebook page OMIS principal Laura Junkin (third from right) accepts a check from Indian Springs Mayor Brenda Bell-Guercio on Nov. 30.

The City of Indian Springs Village donated $256,000 in grant money last week to the four Oak Mountain schools which will be used to fund several projects. These funds are a direct result of the 2% sales tax passed earlier this year.

Indian Springs Mayor Brenda Bell-Guercio delivered grant checks to Oak Mountain High School and Oak Mountain Intermediate School on Nov. 30 and Oak Mountain Elementary School and Oak Mountain Middle School on Dec. 2.

Oak Mountain High School received $75,000. Principal Andrew Gunn said $35,000 will be used towards the completion of a new press box at the OMHS baseball field; $20,000 will be used for a new projection system in the new Performing Arts Center that will be constructed at the school soon; and the remaining $20,000 will be divided with $10,000 going towards band equipment repair and replacement and $10,000 going towards individual teacher grants and projects.

Oak Mountain Intermediate School received $50,000. According to Principal Laura Junkin, $24,000 will be used to install a shade for the school's playground; $12,000 will be used for a new broadcast and projection system; $8,000 will be used for a sensory path for students with special needs; and the remaining $6,000 will be used for safety upgrades.

Oak Mountain Middle School received $75,000, which will be used to help replace the bleachers in the school’s gym, according to Principal Dr. Larry Haynes.

Oak Mountain Elementary School received $56,000. Jan Curtis, principal of OMES, said the money will be used for the third and final stage of the school’s new playground.

“This grant will have an incredible impact on our schools as it supports many different areas of student life, including academics, fine arts, and athletics programs,” read a Nov. 30 post on the Oak Mountain High School Facebook page. “It also provides avenues for our teachers to bring innovative and exciting learning experiences to their classrooms. We are extremely appreciative to the Indian Springs Village town council and Mayor Bell-Guercio for this funding, as well as to our community. We are excited to share how these funds will directly benefit our students and teachers over the coming months and years.”