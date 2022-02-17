OMHS cheer places at nationals

× Expand OMHS cheer squad

The Oak Mountain Varsity cheerleaders traveled to Orlando, FL Feb. 11-13 to compete in the National High School Cheerleading Championship, held at theESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

The squad placed 12th in the nation of 37 teams competing in their division.

"This is only our 4th competition season and we have qualified each year. Last week was only our second trip to the National High School Cheer Championship," said coach Bridgette Watkins. "This year we advanced to semi-finals, which we had not done previously. It was especially special to the 12 senior cheerleaders that performed at the competition because they competed locally last year, but were unable to travel to NHSCC due to Covid restrictions."

The event is known as the pinnacle of cheerleading competitions for high school cheerleaders across the country. All teams invited to compete at the championship qualified at a regional competition in 2021.

Teams were credentialed in cheer safety and leadership training, endorsed by the National Federation of High School Sports (NFHS), as well as in the areas of crowd leading, spirit raising, ambassadorship, athleticism, and entertainment. Teams performed in an exclusive performance at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the HP Field House, Visa Athletic Center or The AdventHealth Arena – the first ever building dedicated to exclusively hosting cheer and dance events.

Members of the OMHS cheer squad are:

Madeline Mays

Raylie Neeley

Emma Kate Thomas

Katie Reid Williamson

Madison Craine

Kadee Lee Tunmire

Olivia Herring

Mary Katherine Coppock

Aubrey Gaut

Alyssa Ealy

Molly Eanes

Mary Caroline Gray

Ava LeBlanc

Rylee Hayes

Emma Miller

Merrie Cannon Ivey

Riley Kate Rowland

Campbell Washburn

Lily Horstman

Brooke Reirson

Marron McCown

Merrin Tommie

--Submitted by Kim Mays