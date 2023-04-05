OMHS Senior signs with La Tech College of Engineering and Science

× Expand Tess Gardner, an Oak Mountain High School Student, has committed to the College of Engineering and Science (COES) at Louisiana Tech University and has also earned a spot as a feature twirler with the Band of Pride marching band at LaTech. Photo courtesy of Chrissie Gardner.

Tess Gardner, a senior at Oak Mountain High School, has been accepted into the College of Engineering and Science at Louisiana Tech University and signed as a commit to the program at their annual COES signing day.

She is excited to continue her passion of coding, even though she knows she will be a minority and the curriculum will be tough. She is graduating with a GPA ranking in the top 10% of her class, and has been inducted into five honors societies.

While it has been a dream of hers to pursue a degree in Computer Science, it has also been a huge dream to be a feature twirler at the collegiate level. Tess has been a part of the majorette line at OMHS the last four years, and has been co-captain for the last two. She has also competed individually for years and has won many awards and titles,.

Louisiana Tech has up to three feature twirlers each year and after sending in her audition video, and Tess has been selected to take a position on the field this fall.

--Submitted by Chrissie Gardner